The Latest: Austria summons Russian ambassador over Ukraine

The Latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis: \u2014\u2014 VIENNA \u2014 Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says his country has summoned the Russian ambassador to protest Moscow\u2019s breach of Ukraine\u2019s sovereignty. Nehammer said Austria supports the EU\u2019s approach of imposing sanctions against Russia step by step, starting with a formal decision Tuesday afternoon by the bloc\u2019s foreign ministers. \u201cThere is a variety of sanctions options that now need to be used in a targeted way because we have to assume that we haven\u2019t yet reached the peak of the escalation,\u201d he told reporters in Vienna. Nehammer also assured Austrians that even if Russia were to stop delivering natural gas immediately, \u201cthe energy supply is secure.\u201d Authorities in Vienna are also stepping up surveillance of potential cyberthreats to Austrian government institutions. The country\u2019s foreign ministry was targeted in a cyberattack two years ago that was traced to Russia. \u2014\u2014 ANKARA, Turkey \u2014 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Russia\u2019s decision to recognize two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine is \u201cunacceptable\u201d and is calling for a respect of international laws. Speaking to Turkish journalists during a three-nation tour of Africa, Erdogan said the decision was a clear violation of Ukraine\u2019s political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. \u201cWe consider this decision by Russia as being unacceptable,\u201d Erdogan said. \u201cWe reiterate our call to the parties to respect common sense and international law.\u201d His comments were reported by Hurriyet newspaper and other media. \u2014\u2014 BELVOIR CASTLE, England \u2014 U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has warned of worrying signs that Russia has begun to move forces into Ukraine as he opened a conference of defense ministers from Baltic and North Atlantic states. Wallace issued the warning to a meeting of defense ministers from the nations of the Joint Expeditionary Force on Tuesday in Leicestershire, England, though he said reports of military equipment moving into Ukraine\u2019s Donbas region would need to be verified. \u201cMany of us were forewarning that President Putin already had an agenda \u2013 you heard that agenda in his speech last night,\u2019\u2019 Wallace said, referring to Putin\u2019s decision to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. \u201cThis is a sovereign state which has now had some of its land effectively annexed from it." \u2014\u2014 SANAA, Yemen \u2014 Yemen\u2019s Houthi rebels have welcomed Russia\u2019s decision to recognize two separatist regions in southeast Ukraine. Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the head of the rebels\u2019 Supreme Revolutionary Committees, said late Monday that the Iranian-backed Houthis support the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics. He called for restraint to avoid sliding into a war. The Houthis have been in war against a Saudi-led coalition since 2015, months after the rebels overran Yemen\u2019s capital, Sanaa, and ousted the internationally recognized government. \u2014\u2014 HELSINKI \u2014 The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have strongly condemned Russia's decision to recognize the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states. Estonian President Alar Karis said that \u201cRussia tore the Minsk agreements into pieces,\u201d referring to a 2015 peace deal. He said \u201dthis shows that Moscow\u2019s aim is to deepen the conflict, not to solve it." In Baltic neighbor Latvia, President Egils Levits, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and the country\u2019s Parliament released a joint statement condemning Moscow\u2019s actions. The statement said that \u201cin a gross violation of international law, under a fabricated pretext, and by spreading false information, Russia seeks to induce a change in Ukraine\u2019s political leadership and foreign policy course by violent means.\u201d Lithuania Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte tweeted that Russia President Vladimir \u201cPutin just put Kafka & Orwell to shame: no limits to dictator\u2019s imagination, no lows too low, no lies too blatant, no red lines too red to cross.\u201d She added: \u201cWhat we witnessed (Monday evening) might seem surreal for democratic world. But the way we respond will define us for the generations to come.\u201d ___ BRUSSELS \u2014 European Union foreign ministers will meet Tuesday to decide what sanctions to impose over Russia\u2019s decision to recognize two separatist regions in southeast Ukraine, the EU\u2019s top diplomat said. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the meeting in Paris \u201cwill take the political decisions vis-\u00e0-vis the European response.\u201d \u201cClearly, that response will be in the form of sanctions,\u201d Borrell said. He said the aim is not to impose the whole range of sanctions that the EU has prepared should Russian invade Ukraine, but rather to address the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent. Asked whether Russia\u2019s decision to send \u201cpeacekeepers\u201d in already amounts to an invasion, Borrell said, \u201cI wouldn\u2019t say that\u2019s a fully fledged invasion, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil.\u201d ___ LONDON \u2014 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the U.K. will introduce \u201cimmediate\u201d economic sanctions against Russia, and warned that President Vladimir Putin is bent on \u201ca full-scale invasion of Ukraine.\u201d Johnson said Putin had \u201ccompletely torn up international law\u201d and British sanctions would target not just the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk but \u201cRussian economic interests as hard as we can.\u201d Johnson is to set out further details of the sanctions in the House of Commons later Tuesday. He told broadcasters that this would be \u201cjust the first barrage of U.K. economic sanctions against Russia because we expect, I\u2019m afraid, that there is more Russian irrational behavior to come.\u201d \u201cI\u2019m afraid all the evidence is that President Putin is indeed bent on a full-scale invasion of the Ukraine, the overrunning, the subjugation of an independent, sovereign European country and I think, let\u2019s be absolutely clear, that would be absolutely catastrophic.\u201d ___ PARIS \u2014 French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned in forceful terms on Tuesday the move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize breakaway republics in Ukraine as a violation of international law and the Minsk peace agreement with Ukraine. \u201cObviously, we will take the initiative to impose sanctions,\u201d he said, adding that EU foreign ministers will meet \u201cto examine together what measures to take.\u201d The 27-nation EU has said it would impose sanctions against Russia in case of an invasion of Ukraine. ___ BRUSSELS \u2014 A top European Union official says Russia\u2019s recognition of the Ukrainian separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states and to send troops into the territories is an \u201cact of war.\u201d Didier Reynders, the European Commissioner for Justice, said the 27-nation bloc is ready to implement sanctions against Russia. Speaking to Belgian broadcaster RTBF, Reynders said a unanimous accord from EU member countries is needed for new sanctions to be imposed. He said the anticipated measures would evolve gradually, depending on Russian actions. The first types would be travel bans against individuals and sanctions against economic entities via the seizing of assets in Europe and abroad. In addition, Reynders said \u201cit will be necessary to ensure that there are no more imports of goods or services from Russia, such as energy, and that Russia\u2019s global access to financial services is terminated.\u201d \u201cEverything is on the table,\u201d he said, adding member states were discussing how gradual the moves would be and the possibility for diplomacy to ease the conflict. ___ COPENHAGEN, Denmark \u2014 Nordic leaders condemned Russia\u2019s decision to recognize the Ukrainian separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states, saying Tuesday that Moscow had violated Ukraine\u2019s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde called it "a blatant violation of international law." Denmark Foreign Minister Jepp Kofod called the Russian move "harmful" and said the Scandinavian nation urged Moscow to "stop its breach of international law." In Finland, President Sauli Niinisto said the country would respond in unison with the European Union, of which it is a member. Non-EU member Norway said the Russian decision "directly contradicts the spirit and the letter of the Minsk agreements."