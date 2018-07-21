The Latest: Trump says 'inconceivable' lawyer taped him

Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen leaves federal court in New York. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing payments to a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with him, The New York Times reported Friday, July 20. The president's current personal lawyer confirmed the conversation and said it showed Trump did nothing wrong, according to the Times. less FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen leaves federal court in New York. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing payments to a former Playboy model ... more Photo: Seth Wenig, AP The Latest: Trump says 'inconceivable' lawyer taped him 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and his onetime personal attorney (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Donald Trump says he finds it "inconceivable" that a lawyer would tape a client, as the president weighed in on a report of a taped conversation. In the weeks before the 2016 election, his then-personal attorney secretly recorded their discussion about a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with Trump.

The recording was part of a large collection of documents and electronic records seized by earlier this year by federal authorities from Michael Cohen, the longtime Trump fixer.

In a tweet Saturday, Trump called such taping "totally unheard of & perhaps illegal." He also asserted, without elaborating, in post: "The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong!"

___

2:45 p.m.

Attorney Michael Cohen's recording of a conversation with President Donald Trump about a payment to a Playboy model adds to questions about whether Trump tried to quash damaging stories before the election. Trump's campaign had said it knew nothing about any payment to ex-centerfold Karen McDougal. It could also further entangle the president in a criminal investigation that for months has targeted Cohen.

The erstwhile Trump loyalist has hired a new attorney, Clinton White House veteran Lanny Davis, and disassociated himself from the president as both remain under investigation. Cohen has not been charged with a crime.

Current Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said the payment was never made and the brief recording shows Trump did nothing wrong.