ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on Cuomo's America 'was never that great' comment (all times local):

Republican President Donald Trump is mocking New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's remarks that America "was never that great."

In a tweet Wednesday night, Trump repeats Cuomo's "it was never that great" comment made during a bill signing event earlier in the day. Trump then adds: "Can you believe this is the Governor of the Highest Taxed State in the U.S., Andrew Cuomo, having a total meltdown!"

The Democratic governor made the much-criticized remarks while bashing Trump and his slogan "Make America Great Again."

Cuomo is seeking a third term this fall and is considered a potential White House contender in 2020.

2:30 p.m.

