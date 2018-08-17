The Latest: Trump expects to revoke Ohr's security clearance





Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Southampton, N.Y., for a fundraiser. less President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and ... more Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Image 2 of 2 FILE - In this May 23, 2017, file photo, former CIA Director John Brennan testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force. President Donald Trump is revoking the security clearance of former Obama administration CIA director Brennan less FILE - In this May 23, 2017, file photo, former CIA Director John Brennan testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force. President Donald Trump ... more Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP The Latest: Trump expects to revoke Ohr's security clearance 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the revoking of security clearances (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he expects to "quickly" revoke the security clearance for the Justice Department official whose wife worked for the firm involved in producing the dossier on Trump's ties to Russia.

Trump says the official, Bruce Ohr, is a "disgrace."

Asked about Ohr's security clearance, Trump said: "I suspect I'll be taking it away very quickly. For him to be in the Justice Department and doing what he did, that is a disgrace."

Ohr has come under Republican scrutiny for his contacts to Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS. The opposition research firm hired former British spy Christopher Steele during the 2016 presidential campaign to compile the dossier.

Ohr's wife, Nellie, worked for Fusion GPS during the campaign — something Trump has tweeted about to highlight his assertions of political bias behind the Russia investigation.

___

12:15 a.m.

Former U.S. security officials issued scathing rebukes to President Donald Trump on Thursday, admonishing him for yanking former CIA chief John Brennan's security clearance in what they cast as an act of political vengeance.

Trump said he'd had to do "something" about the "rigged" federal probe of Russian election interference.

Trump's admission that he acted out of frustration about the Russia probe underscored his willingness to use his executive power to fight back against an investigation he sees as a threat to his presidency. Legal experts said the dispute may add to the evidence being reviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller.