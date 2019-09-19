The Latest: Trudeau angry at himself for brownface photo

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau visits the campaign office of Liberal candidate Lenore Zann in Truro, Nova Scotia, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Latest on the emergence of a photo showing Canadian leader Justin Trudeau in brownface makeup at a costume party in 2001 (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he made a mistake when he wore brownface makeup at a party in 2001, and should have known better.

Trudeau made the comments shortly after Time magazine published the photo. Time says the photo came from the yearbook from the West Point Grey Academy, a private school in British Columbia where Trudeau worked as a teacher before entering politics.

The photo depicts Trudeau wearing a turban and robe, with dark makeup on his hands, face and neck.

Trudeau told reporters traveling with him on his campaign plane Wednesday: "I'm pissed off at myself; I'm disappointed in myself."

He said it was a racist act, though he didn't realize it at the time. Trudeau he says he knows better now.

The prime minister said he made a mistake and asked Canadians to forgive him.

___

8:04 p.m.

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau's campaign for national elections has been hit by the publication of a yearbook photo showing him in brownface makeup at a costume party in 2001.

Time magazine posted the photo, which it says was published in the yearbook from the West Point Grey Academy, a private school in British Columbia where Trudeau worked as a teacher before entering politics. The photo depicts Trudeau wearing a turban and robe, with dark makeup on his hands, face and neck.

Liberal Party spokesman Cameron Ahmad confirms the photo is of Trudeau. He says it was taken at the school's annual dinner which had an "Arabian Nights" theme that year. Trudeau was dressed as a character from "Aladdin."

Trudeau was expected to speak to reporters about the photo later tonight.