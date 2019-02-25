The Latest: Sheriff: Teacher was victim of Wisconsin pileup

Michael Mueller snow blows the sidewalk near his house Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Rochester, Minn., after heavy snow overnight. ( Joe Ahlquist/The Rochester Post-Bulletin via AP) Michael Mueller snow blows the sidewalk near his house Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Rochester, Minn., after heavy snow overnight. ( Joe Ahlquist/The Rochester Post-Bulletin via AP) Photo: Joe Ahlquist, AP Photo: Joe Ahlquist, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close The Latest: Sheriff: Teacher was victim of Wisconsin pileup 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on severe winter weather in the Upper Midwest (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Authorities have identified a 30-year-old teacher as the person killed in a massive pileup in Wisconsin.

Winnebago County Sheriff John Matz on Monday identified Andrew Schefelker of Oshkosh as the victim of Sunday's 131-vehicle pileup on Interstate 41.

Matz says Schefelker was a middle school/high school science teacher in the Iola-Scandinavia School District.

Seventy-one others were injured in the chain-reaction crash that happened in the Neenah area amid whiteout conditions.

___

11:30 a.m.

Authorities say it could take several days to clean up after a 131-vehicle pileup on Interstate 41 in Wisconsin that killed one motorist and injured 71 others.

The chain-reaction crash happened Sunday in the Neenah area amid whiteout conditions.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the "vast majority" of the vehicles are destroyed. Authorities are still trying to piece together what happened.

The sheriff's office plans to release the name of the person who died on Monday afternoon.

___

9:55 a.m.

Rescuers on snowmobiles and snowshoes battled 50-mph winds to rescue four anglers stranded on a snow-swept northern Minnesota lake.

Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the anglers got their snowmobiles stuck more than 2 miles out on Greenwood Lake on Sunday afternoon. They were able to get phone contact with police in Ontario, Canada, who alerted Cook County authorities.

Search and rescue personnel from several agencies mobilized and found the foursome about three hours later.

One of the anglers was showing signs of hypothermia, frostbite and dehydration and was taken to a hospital on roads that had to be cleared of drifting snow by a private plow operator.

___

9:35 a.m.

A pickup truck that got stuck in the snow caused a grain train derailment in the northeastern South Dakota town of Milbank.

City Administrator John Forman says the pickup hauling a trailer got stuck at a crossing in town early Monday, and the train hit it.

Twenty-three rail cars and two engines went off the track, spilling an unknown amount of grain. No one was hurt.

___

6:55 a.m.

A weekend snowstorm damaged an historic bridge in southeastern Minnesota.

The roof of a 150-year-old covered bridge in Zumbrota collapsed amid heavy snow and high winds Sunday.

The state Transportation Department says it was the only remaining example of a covered timber truss bridge in Minnesota. Mayor Bradley Drenckhahn says the bridge is insured and officials have the blueprint to rebuild it.

Minnesota Public Radio reports the 123-foot-long bridge was built in 1869 and later moved from its original location. It still spans the Zumbro River but now serves as a pedestrian bridge. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places

The bridge is the focus of an annual festival in Zumbrota in June. A 150th birthday celebration also is planned for August.

___

5:25 a.m.

Dangerous cold is once again blanketing the Upper Midwest, after some parts of the region endured a weekend blizzard that shut down several highways.

The National Weather Service has posted wind chill advisories or warnings for much of the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The combination of low temperatures and wind is making it feel like the minus 40s in northern North Dakota and northern Minnesota.

Several highways remain closed or blocked in southern Minnesota after the weekend storm that dumped about a foot of snow in some places.

Transportation officials have reopened Interstate 29 in northeastern North Dakota but they're continuing to warn travelers about poor driving conditions.