The Latest: Malta requires proof of vaccination for visitors The Associated Press July 10, 2021 Updated: July 10, 2021 3:32 a.m.
1 of8 People attend the Cruilla music festival in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, July 9, 2021. Joan Mateu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this May 15, 2020, file photo, gravediggers in protective suits carry the coffin of a COVID-19 victim as relatives and friends stand at a distance in the section of a cemetery reserved for coronavirus victims in Kolpino, outside St. Petersburg, Russia. The head of Russia's state coronavirus task force says the number of deaths nationwide in June this year rose nearly 14 percent over June 2020. That's due to the spread of the delta variant of the virus that caused infections to soar and a record spike in deaths. Russia has suffered a surge of infections since early June, with daily new cases rising from about 9,000 in the beginning of the summer to over 23,000 in early July. For the first time in the pandemic, the daily death toll has exceeded 700, with 726 new deaths registered Friday. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 People are registered by a transit agent at a checkpoint on the second day of a four-day lockdown, decreed by local authorities to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Kaqchikel Indigenous town of San Martin Jilotepeque, Guatemala, Friday, July 9, 2021. On Thursday, Guatemala announced its highest number of infections since the pandemic began, with 3,000 infected in a single day. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 People stand socially distanced before getting a shot of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine inside a gym on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, July 9, 2021, as authorities speed up vaccinations after a slow start. Victor R. Caivano/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 A soldier stands guard at a checkpoint on the second day of a four-day lockdown, decreed by local authorities to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Kaqchikel Indigenous town of San Martin Jilotepeque, Guatemala, Friday, July 9, 2021. On Thursday, Guatemala announced its highest number of infections since the pandemic began, with 3,000 infected in a single day. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 A resident stands on an empty sidewalk by a cross representing one of the Catholic Stations of the Cross on the second day of a four-day lockdown, decreed by local authorities to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Kaqchikel Indigenous town of San Martin Jilotepeque, Guatemala, Friday, July 9, 2021. On Thursday, Guatemala announced its highest number of infections since the pandemic began, with 3,000 infected in a single day. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
VALLETTA, Malta — Malta is now requiring proof of vaccination for visitors to the Mediterranean island nation in hopes of stemming the latest rise in coronavirus infections.
Starting Wednesday, visitors to Malta must present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate that is recognized by Maltese health authorities, meaning certificates issued by Malta, the European Union or the United Kingdom.
Written By
The Associated Press