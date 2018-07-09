The Latest: Sen. Baldwin does not support abolishing ICE

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on bill to abolish ICE (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin does not support a bill by fellow Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan to abolish the federal government's chief immigration agency.

Baldwin on Monday said that "we should not" abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency known as ICE. Instead, Baldwin says the agency should be focused on "targeting violent criminals and drug traffickers, not families and refugees."

Pocan and other Democrats are pushing a bill to abolish ICE. The idea has support among some liberal Democrats but conservatives have said it shows Democrats are weak on enforcing immigration laws.

Baldwin is up for re-election in November. Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir and Delafield management consultant Kevin Nicholson are running the Republican primary to challenge her.

___

12:40 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is defending the push by him and other Democrats to abolish the federal government's chief immigration enforcement agency, saying it's been misused by President Donald Trump.

Pocan, who represents the Madison area, on Monday spoke to reporters about his bill to abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency known as ICE. He wants to create a commission to recommend how to replace it or move its duties to other existing agencies.

The idea has support among some liberal Democrats but conservatives have said it shows Democrats are weak on enforcing immigration laws.

The White House last week tweeted criticism of Pocan, asking if his support of eliminating ICE means he supports human smuggling.

Pocan says that criticism is "either stupid or intentionally misleading" because border patrol is not ICE's mission.