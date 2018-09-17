The Latest: Sen. Baldwin calls Kavanaugh claims 'credible'

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Wisconsin reaction to allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says allegations that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a woman when they were both in high school are credible.

Baldwin tweeted her reaction Monday. Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of a decades-old sexual assault both indicated Monday that they would be willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Baldwin says the allegations from Christine Blasey Ford are "deeply disturbing, serious and credible."

Baldwin says there should be no vote on Kavanaugh's nomination until the matter is fully investigated and both he and Ford testify before the Senate committee.

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson also said in a WTMJ radio interview Monday that the committee should hear from both Kavanaugh and Ford.

___

9:23 a.m.

Wisconsin Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says the Senate Judiciary Committee should hear from a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school.

Johnson said in a Monday interview on WTMJ radio in Milwaukee that "this woman is willing to come forward and tell her story and we should listen to her."

Johnson is not a member of the Judiciary Committee but says it's "appropriate" the panel listen to both the accuser as well as Kavanaugh. He says, "I'm not really sure where this goes from here."

Accuser Christine Blasey Ford says Kavanaugh also should testify to the allegations, which he has "categorically" denied.

The Republican-controlled Senate panel appears committed to a vote on Kavanaugh later this week.