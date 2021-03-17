The Latest: Italy hopes for EMA reassurance to relaunch AZ The Associated Press March 17, 2021 Updated: March 17, 2021 4:44 a.m.
1 of10 A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient at a drive-through vaccination center, in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 15, 2021. Half of Italy's regions have gone into the strictest form of lockdown in a bid to curb the latest spike in coronavirus infections that have brought COVID-19 hospital admissions beyond manageable thresholds. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP) Claudio Furlan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Carabinieri police officers check documents at a road block in Rome, Monday, March 15, 2021. Half of Italy’s regions have gone into the strictest form of lockdown in a bid to curb the latest spike in coronavirus infections that have brought COVID-19 hospital admissions beyond manageable thresholds. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Cecilia Fabiano/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Police inspect vehicles at a checkpoint as curfew is imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in metro Manila, Philippines a year after the country imposed a lockdown on Monday, March 15, 2021. The Department of Health has been reporting a surge in infections for more than a week, adding to concerns over a sluggish start of a vaccination campaign that has faced supply problems and public reluctance. Aaron Favila/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Kashmiri students wearing face masks arrive to attend a school in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, March 15, 2021. Schools reopened for the lower grades Monday in Indian-controlled Kashmir, eleven months after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less 5 of10
6 of10 Buddhist monks wear face masks as they receive alms from devotees in Prek Anhchanh village, Kandal province northeast Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, March 15, 2021. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks along a pedestrian crossing Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Tokyo. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Susann Zierenner, left, of the German Red Cross takes a test with a test stick from resident Angelika Dankert after the opening of the municipal Corona test centre in Ludwigslust, Germany, Monday, March 15, 2021. At the centre, residents can have themselves tested for possible infection with the Corona virus using a free rapid test. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP) Jens Buettner/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 A woman living in a popular market area where a new cluster of infections was found, receives a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Thai authorities set up units for to administer the COVID-19 vaccines at the Bangkhae market where a new cluster of over a hundred cases was confirmed over the weekend. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10
ROME — Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza says European countries, including his, are hoping that the European Medicines Agencies on Thursday will deliver “the clarifications and reassurances necessary” to be able to resume administering the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Italy was one of several nations that in recent days halted the AstraZeneca jabs over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients, though the company and international regulators say there is no evidence the shot is to blame.
Written By
The Associated Press