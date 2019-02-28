The Latest: Road OK'd on public land for ski area village

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a proposed development at a remote Colorado ski area (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

Opponents of a proposal to build condos, restaurants and other businesses at a remote Colorado ski area say they might challenge a U.S. Forest Service decision to approve a road across public land to reach the site.

Matt Sandler, an attorney for Rocky Mountain Wild, said Wednesday his group and others are considering a court challenge but haven't decided.

Leavell-McCombs Joint Venture wants to build about 1,700 residential units at the proposed Village at Wolf Creek, but it needs access across Forest Service land to connect the site with a highway.

The Forest Service said Wednesday Leavell-McCombs is legally entitled to build the road. Opponents are questioning whether the law the agency is citing applies in this case.

Leavell-McCombs now says it may expand the development to nearly 2,000 residential units.

___

2:05 p.m.

A company that wants to build residences and businesses at a remote Colorado ski area has received permission from the U.S. Forest Service to construct an access road across public land.

Wednesday's decision was the latest milestone in a 33-year battle between the developer and environmentalists over the scenic landscape around Wolf Creek Pass.

The Forest Service says the developer, Leavell-McCombs Joint Venture, is legally entitled to build the road to reach its property at the base of the Wolf Creek Ski Area.

The road would be 1,610 feet (490 meters) long.

Leavell-McCombs wants build a complex called the Village at Wolf Creek that would include up to 1,711 residential units.

Environmentalists say that would interfere with the migration of endangered lynx and damage wetlands and other habitat.