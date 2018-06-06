The Latest: Primary upends New Mexico political landscape





















U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks to supporters in Albuquerque, M.M., Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Grisham won the Democratic nomination for governor.

Deb Haaland poses for a portrait in a Nob Hill Neighborhood in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Haaland, a tribal member of Laguna Pueblo, is aiming to become the first Native American woman in Congress.

State Rep. Yvette Herrell, R, smiles as she discovers she is in the lead in the Republican primary for the U.S. Representative District 2 race, Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in Alamogordo, N.M.

Xochitl Torres Small, center, hugs Fidel Sanchez, left, as he and his wife Rosemarie Sanchez, right, congratulate her for winning the democratic nomination for Congressional District Two, Tuesday June 5, 2018, at Amaro Winery in Las Cruces, N.M.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on New Mexico primary elections (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Primary elections have upended the political landscape in New Mexico by setting up general-election showdowns between women in two open congressional seats and casting aside a Statehouse Democrat who is embroiled in sexual harassment accusations brought by a female lobbyist.

Victorious Democratic primary candidates appealed for unity within party ranks and respect for the decisions of voters at a celebratory breakfast Wednesday in Albuquerque.

Democratic voters nominated Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham to face Republican Congressman Steve Pearce for the governor's seat in November. Republican Gov. Susana Martinez cannot seek a consecutive third term.

Former state Democratic Party chairwoman Debra Haaland was nominated for the Albuquerque-area U.S. House seat, seeking to become the first Native American woman in Congress. State Rep. Carl Trujillo denied sexual harassment allegations and still lost.

2:00 a.m.

New Mexico Democrats have rallied around progressive female candidates for governor, the U.S. House and a statewide office overseeing government oil holdings.

Tuesday's primary set up November races that will mean the most Hispanic congressional district in the most Hispanic state in the nation will be represented by a woman for the first time. A Democratic nominee for the Albuquerque area's U.S. House seat will try to become the first Native American congresswoman.

Three-term congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham has won the Democratic nomination for governor. She says political currents in the state have shifted dramatically since Republican Gov. Susana Martinez cruised to re-election in 2014.

In November, she will face Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, who ran unopposed for the GOP nomination.