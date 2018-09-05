The Latest: Pressley rallies supporters after upset victory

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on Ayanna Pressley's upset primary victory over Democratic U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

The Democratic candidate who is poised to become Massachusetts' first black congresswoman is rallying her supporters in Boston.

City Councilor Ayanna Pressley unseated longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano, a fellow Democrat, in Tuesday's primary election. She'll run unopposed in the November general election, giving her a virtual lock on the seat.

Pressley is holding a "unity rally" Wednesday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Organizers say Capuano didn't plan to attend.

The 44-year-old Pressley cruised to victory in a district once served by Tip O'Neill and John F. Kennedy. Minorities now comprise a majority of the district's population.

___

5:40 a.m.

Another longtime Democratic congressman has lost his seat in a primary upset to a candidate who appeals to those in the party seeking younger, more diverse voices.

In Massachusetts, Boston-area U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano lost the seat he's held for 20 years to a city councilor, Ayanna Pressley.

Without a Republican opponent on the November ballot, Pressley is almost assured of becoming the state's first black congresswoman.

The 44-year-old's upset over a white 10-term incumbent congressman underscores the shift underway in a Democratic Party whose base is seeking candidates of color who embrace liberal policies.

Her victory in Tuesday's primary election comes just two months after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez similarly defeated a top House leader in a primary for a New York congressional seat.