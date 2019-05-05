The Latest: A gift of Bulgarian yogurt for Pope Francis

In this photo taken on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, vocal pedagogue Bernadeta Balabanska conducts the open air choir rehearsal at St. Archangel Michael church in the town of Rakovsky, central Bulgaria, ahead of an upcoming visit by Pope Francis. During his first visit to the Orthodox country of Bulgaria, on May 5 and 6, Pope Francis will visit the capital, Sofia, and the town of Rakovsky, which is home of the largest Catholic community in the Balkan country.

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The Latest on Pope Francis' trip to Bulgaria (all times local):

11:20 p.m.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has offered Pope Francis a very personal gift at the start of his visit to the Balkan nation: A cup of Bulgarian yogurt.

Borissov said Sunday after meeting with Francis upon his arrival in Sofia that on previous occasions he had been told by Francis that the first time he had heard about Bulgaria was during his childhood in Argentina when his grandmother gave him Bulgarian yogurt.

Borissov gave Francis the yogurt when they met at the airport. The official gifts also included an Orthodox icon and a traditional episcopal vestment.

The prime minister said: "I was happy to welcome a man who is the symbol of faith in our world. Pope Francis' prayers for peace are extremely important for our region that stretches from Ukraine to the east to the Western Balkans."

10 a.m.

Pope Francis has arrived in Bulgaria, the European Union's poorest country and one that taken a hard line against migrants.

That stance conflicts with the pontiff's view that reaching out to vulnerable people is a moral imperative.

On a two-day trip that began Sunday, Francis plans to tour a refugee center and dive into the Vatican's complicated relations with the Bulgarian Orthodox Church.

Later in the day, Francis is meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, whose center-right, pro-Brussels coalition government includes three nationalist, anti-migrant parties. The government has called for the closure of EU borders to migrants and sealed off its own frontier to Turkey with a barbed-wire fence.

Bulgaria, which joined the EU in 2007, is the bloc's poorest country, with the lowest average monthly salary — 575 euros ($645) — and the smallest average monthly pension of 190 euros ($213).

9 a.m.

