The Latest: Oman starts vaccinations with 1st batch of shots The Associated Press Dec. 27, 2020 Updated: Dec. 27, 2020 1:41 a.m.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Persian Gulf state of Oman has launched its COVID-19 inoculation campaign, with the sultanate’s health minister receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
State-run media reported that the first batch of 15,600 doses was flown in industrial freezers to Muscat International Airport last week to vaccinate a priority group of older adults, health care workers and those with underlying health conditions starting on Sunday.
Written By
The Associated Press