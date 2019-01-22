The Latest: Friend in Argentina praises Sala

In this his picture taken on Jan. 14, 2018, Argentine soccer player, Emiliano Sala, of the FC Nantes club, western France, gives a thumbs up during a soccer match against PSG in Nantes, France. The French civil aviation authority says Emiliano Sala was aboard a small passenger plane that went missing off the coast of the island of Guernsey. less In this his picture taken on Jan. 14, 2018, Argentine soccer player, Emiliano Sala, of the FC Nantes club, western France, gives a thumbs up during a soccer match against PSG in Nantes, France. The French civil ... more Photo: David Vincent, AP Photo: David Vincent, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close The Latest: Friend in Argentina praises Sala 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the search for small passenger plane that disappeared off the coast of Guernsey with Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala on board (all times local):

___

2:45 p.m.

A friend of Emiliano Sala's says the Argentine soccer player is seen as a "hero" by the residents of his hometown.

Sala began his career at San Martin de Progreso, about 300 miles (500 kilometers) northwest of Buenos Aires.

Martin Molteni says "he always worked hard, with a lot of sacrifice. We keep our hope and faith that everything's well."

Molteni says that Sala made many friends at Nantes and "many had asked him to stay" at the club.

He says "he told us that the move to (Cardiff) would be a challenge and way for him to continue to grow."

___

2:40 p.m.

The president of the Argentine soccer club where Emiliano Sala began his career says he is keeping up hope he will be found alive.

San Martin de Progreso president Daniel Rivero says "I hope that this is a nightmare and that it has a happy ending."

Sala got his start at San Martin de Progreso at the age of 15. The club is based in the town of Progreso, about 300 miles (500 kilometers) northwest of Buenos Aires.

Rivero says "we're a small town of 3,000 people and we're all totally shocked."

___

2:30 p.m.

Premier League club Cardiff says it is "very distressed" about the fate of Emiliano Sala after the plane bringing him to Wales disappeared from radar.

Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo says Tuesday was due to be the Argentine's first day with the team.

A practice session was called off, and Choo says the "thoughts of the squad, management staff and the entire club with Emiliano and the pilot."

Two people were on board the light aircraft which disappeared.

Choo says "our owner, Tan Sri Vincent Tan, and chairman, Mehmet Dalman, are all very distressed about the situation" and adds "we continue to pray for positive news."

___

2 p.m.

The father of Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala says he found out about the disappearance of his son through local television news.

Horacio Sala told Argentina's C5N TV channel "I don't know anything. I can't believe it. I'm desperate."

He adds "the signing (for Cardiff) had been such a joy for him and for everyone, for our town. He's a humble boy."

Horacio Sala also says that no one from French club Nantes has reached out to the family.

He says "I don't have any information on the journey. The only thing I know is that it was a small plane," adding "they're saying that the plane lost control in the channel. I don't know what could've happened. I'm speechless."

___

12:30 p.m.

An official involved in the search for a plane with Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala on board says he is not expecting any survivors to be found.

The light aircraft disappeared from radar Monday night over the English Channel as it made the journey from the French city of Nantes to Wales, where Sala had just signed to play for Premier League club Cardiff.

Channel Islands Airsearch chief officer John Fitzgerald tells The Associated Press he is "not expecting anyone to be alive. I don't think the coastguard are either. We just don't know how it disappeared."

In a telephone interview, Fitzgerald adds that the plane "just completely vanished. There was no radio conversation."

___

10:30 a.m.

The French civil aviation authority says Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala was aboard a small passenger plane that went missing off the coast of the island of Guernsey.

French and British maritime authorities are searching the English Channel for the plane.

Guernsey police say the flight left Monday evening from Nantes en route to Wales with two people aboard. Police say the search resumed Tuesday morning and that no trace has currently been found. The French regional maritime authority sent a search helicopter.

The 28-year-old Sala, who has been playing for French club Nantes, signed for Premier League team Cardiff on Friday for a club record fee.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports