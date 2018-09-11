The Latest: New Hampshire voters headed to the primary polls

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on the New Hampshire primary election (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Voters across New Hampshire are headed to the polls to choose candidates for an open seat to the U.S. House of Representatives, a Republican challenger in the other House seat and a Democratic opponent for the incumbent governor.

New Hampshire's Tuesday primary comes eight weeks before November's general election.

Democrats Molly Kelly and Steve Marchand are vying to take on Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. Seven Republicans are competing to face U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster in the 2nd Congressional District, but most of the action has been in the eastern 1st District.

Chris Pappas and Maura Sullivan lead a crowd of 11 Democrats that also includes Levi Sanders, son of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Andy Sanborn and Eddie Edwards are considered to be the front-runners in the six-candidate Republican race.

____

10:40 p.m.

