The Latest: Mexico says again it will never pay for wall

Photos show what the U.S.-Mexico border has looked like over the years. Photos show what the U.S.-Mexico border has looked like over the years. Photo: Laredo Morning Times

Migrants, including a pregnant woman, wait for inspection to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, circa 1950s. Migrants, including a pregnant woman, wait for inspection to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, circa 1950s. Photo: Getty Images

The U.S. established an official border patrol in 1924 with the goal of securing the U.S.-Mexico border. In the photo below, American guards pat down Mexicans who wish to enter the U.S. The U.S. established an official border patrol in 1924 with the goal of securing the U.S.-Mexico border. In the photo below, American guards pat down Mexicans who wish to enter the U.S. Photo: Getty Images

The Mexicali border station (pictured below in 1929) was surrounded by a tall fence. Cars lined up to cross into California. The Mexicali border station (pictured below in 1929) was surrounded by a tall fence. Cars lined up to cross into California. Photo: Getty Images

Much like today, people coming from Mexico were required to open their bags and suitcases at the border. In this 1937 photo, an agent inspects the possessions of shoppers going from Juarez, Mexico to El Paso, Texas. less Much like today, people coming from Mexico were required to open their bags and suitcases at the border. In this 1937 photo, an agent inspects the possessions of shoppers going from Juarez, Mexico to El Paso, ... more Photo: Getty Images

People able to enter the U.S. legally passed via turnstiles, as seen in this 1937 photo. During the Great Depression, Mexican immigrants faced increased risk of deportation as American hostility toward immigrant workers grew. less People able to enter the U.S. legally passed via turnstiles, as seen in this 1937 photo. During the Great Depression, Mexican immigrants faced increased risk of deportation as American hostility toward ... more Photo: Getty Images

In this 1948 photo, two armed American border guards deterred a group of undocumented immigrants from crossing a river into the U,S. In this 1948 photo, two armed American border guards deterred a group of undocumented immigrants from crossing a river into the U,S. Photo: Getty Images

Traveling to Mexico from the U.S. was not nearly as difficult. A Sigma Pi sorority chapter from Calexico, California, crosses into Tijuana in this 1950 photo. Traveling to Mexico from the U.S. was not nearly as difficult. A Sigma Pi sorority chapter from Calexico, California, crosses into Tijuana in this 1950 photo. Photo: Getty Images

In 1965, Congress passed the Immigration and Nationality Act, which ended caps on the number of immigrants allowed into the U.S. from a given origin country. The act concentrated on reuniting immigrant families and attracting skilled labor to the U.S. less In 1965, Congress passed the Immigration and Nationality Act, which ended caps on the number of immigrants allowed into the U.S. from a given origin country. The act concentrated on reuniting immigrant families ... more Photo: Getty Images

The 1965 act changed the ethnic makeup of the U.S. and increased the number of immigrants to the country. Legal immigration grew 60% over the next two decades, with many people coming from Latin America. The 1965 act changed the ethnic makeup of the U.S. and increased the number of immigrants to the country. Legal immigration grew 60% over the next two decades, with many people coming from Latin America. Photo: Getty Images

In September 1969, the Nixon administration launched "Operation Intercept," an anti-drug measure that resulted in a near shutdown of border crossings between Mexico and the U.S. Due to complaints from cross-border travelers, the initiative — which called for officers to search for marijuana — was abandoned after 20 days. less In September 1969, the Nixon administration launched "Operation Intercept," an anti-drug measure that resulted in a near shutdown of border crossings between Mexico and the U.S. Due to complaints from ... more Photo: Getty Images

Friendship Park, dedicated in 1971 in San Diego-Tijuana, was intended to be a bi-national park with wire fencing at the border. In 2009, it closed for the construction of additional steel fencing, and re-opened in 2012. less Friendship Park, dedicated in 1971 in San Diego-Tijuana, was intended to be a bi-national park with wire fencing at the border. In 2009, it closed for the construction of additional steel fencing, and re-opened ... more Photo: Getty Images

In 1994, the first National Border Patrol Strategic Plan was developed in response to a perception among some Americans that undocumented immigrants and drug dealers were crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. It included more aggressive prosecution of people trying to cross illegally. less In 1994, the first National Border Patrol Strategic Plan was developed in response to a perception among some Americans that undocumented immigrants and drug dealers were crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. It ... more Photo: Getty Images

In 1999, the U.S. Border Patrol confiscated record numbers of drugs and money: 11,249 pounds of cocaine, 168,000 pounds of marijuana, and $13.2 million in currency. Above, a customs patrol officer stands by as an evidence technician puts a pallet of marijuana into a vault, November 2000, on the Tohono O'Odham Indian reservation in Arizona. less In 1999, the U.S. Border Patrol confiscated record numbers of drugs and money: 11,249 pounds of cocaine, 168,000 pounds of marijuana, and $13.2 million in currency. Above, a customs patrol officer stands by as ... more Photo: Getty Images

The American government began building corrugated steel walls stretching eight to 10 feet tall in the early '90s. Above, The border fence is seen at dawn on March 25, 2005, between Mexicali, Mexico, and Calexico, California. less The American government began building corrugated steel walls stretching eight to 10 feet tall in the early '90s. Above, The border fence is seen at dawn on March 25, 2005, between Mexicali, Mexico, and ... more Photo: Getty Images

In the late '90s, inspection stations started using an automated program, called SENTRI, for pre-screened motorists to speed up the crossing process. Above, U.S. Immigration inspector Guierrmo Reza watches a monitor display a picture of a motorist from Mexico who has swiped his card to pass through an automated commuter lane at the Otay Mesa border crossing January 14, 2003. less In the late '90s, inspection stations started using an automated program, called SENTRI, for pre-screened motorists to speed up the crossing process. Above, U.S. Immigration inspector Guierrmo Reza watches a ... more Photo: Getty Images

In July 2000, 64 special polling stations were set up in border crossing stations so that Mexican voters waiting to cross or living in the U.S. could cast their ballots in the Mexican presidential election. In July 2000, 64 special polling stations were set up in border crossing stations so that Mexican voters waiting to cross or living in the U.S. could cast their ballots in the Mexican presidential election. Photo: Getty Images

In the wake of the 9/11 attacks, security checks ramped up at the border In the wake of the 9/11 attacks, security checks ramped up at the border Photo: Getty Images

Pedestrians and cars sometimes waited up to six hours to cross into the U.S. Pedestrians and cars sometimes waited up to six hours to cross into the U.S. Photo: Getty Images

Some who knew they couldn't pass legally tried to hide themselves. Agents discovered the sleeping boy pictured below inside the dashboard of a car coming from Mexico in 2003. Some who knew they couldn't pass legally tried to hide themselves. Agents discovered the sleeping boy pictured below inside the dashboard of a car coming from Mexico in 2003. Photo: Getty Images

Fears about undocumented immigration grew in the U.S. during the early 2000s. In 2005, a group of civilian organizers launched the Minuteman Project, in which over 1,000 volunteers searched a 23-mile stretch of the Arizona desert for undocumented immigrants. Above, volunteers gather to register for the Minuteman Project April 1, 2005 in Tombstone, Arizona. less Fears about undocumented immigration grew in the U.S. during the early 2000s. In 2005, a group of civilian organizers launched the Minuteman Project, in which over 1,000 volunteers searched a 23-mile stretch of ... more Photo: Getty Images

Border officials detained immigrants who were trying to cross in holding centers like the Arizona one pictured here in 2005. Border officials detained immigrants who were trying to cross in holding centers like the Arizona one pictured here in 2005. Photo: Getty Images

Police discovered this elaborate tunnel, used to smuggle drugs and people into the U.S., in 2006. The 2,400-foot-long tunnel featured lighting, ventilation, and equipment to pump out ground water. Police discovered this elaborate tunnel, used to smuggle drugs and people into the U.S., in 2006. The 2,400-foot-long tunnel featured lighting, ventilation, and equipment to pump out ground water. Photo: Getty Images

With the 2006 Secure Fence Act, the U.S. started construction on more steel fencing. The boundary now spans around 650 miles and cost approximately $6 billion. With the 2006 Secure Fence Act, the U.S. started construction on more steel fencing. The boundary now spans around 650 miles and cost approximately $6 billion. Photo: Getty Images

From 1998 to 2006, over 2,650 men, women, and children died attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. In the picture below, members of the humanitarian group No More Deaths search for migrants in distress in 2006. less From 1998 to 2006, over 2,650 men, women, and children died attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. In the picture below, members of the humanitarian group No More Deaths search for migrants in distress in ... more Photo: Getty Images

The Texas state government established Operation Lone Star in 2008, a project that sets up temporary, free healthcare clinics along the Texas border with Mexico. The first one lasted two weeks, and aimed to treat over 10,000 people, no matter their country of origin. Above, Army National Guard soldier Margarita Anaya holds a baby as the child's parents receive care at a free clinic as part of Operation Lone Star August 4, 2008 in Laredo, Texas. less The Texas state government established Operation Lone Star in 2008, a project that sets up temporary, free healthcare clinics along the Texas border with Mexico. The first one lasted two weeks, and aimed to ... more Photo: Getty Images

Some immigrants have attempted to cross the border into the U.S. by riding atop freight trains, as seen in this 2013 photo. The journey is dangerous — immigrants risk robbery, assault, and injury from falling off the trains. less Some immigrants have attempted to cross the border into the U.S. by riding atop freight trains, as seen in this 2013 photo. The journey is dangerous — immigrants risk robbery, assault, and injury from falling ... more Photo: Getty Images

In 2014, Barack Obama announced an executive action on immigration reform, which granted temporary work permits and indefinite deportation exemptions to four million undocumented immigrants. Before the announcement, Catholic bishops led a mass near the border fence in Arizona to pray for comprehensive reform. less In 2014, Barack Obama announced an executive action on immigration reform, which granted temporary work permits and indefinite deportation exemptions to four million undocumented immigrants. Before the ... more Photo: Getty Images

Since taking office, the Trump administration has attempted to start cracking down on immigration. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 21,362 immigrants from January through mid-March 2017, a 32% jump from the same period in 2016. Above, people wait in line to enter the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on January 27, 2017 in Tijuana, Mexico. less Since taking office, the Trump administration has attempted to start cracking down on immigration. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 21,362 immigrants from January through mid-March 2017, a 32% ... more Photo: Getty Images

Today, millions of immigrants work on American farms, in retail, and elsewhere. With a DACA repeal, the national GDP could take a $460.3 billion loss over the next 10 years. Above, a view of the U.S.-Mexico border wall on January 25, 2017 in San Ysidro, California. less Today, millions of immigrants work on American farms, in retail, and elsewhere. With a DACA repeal, the national GDP could take a $460.3 billion loss over the next 10 years. Above, a view of the U.S.-Mexico ... more Photo: Getty Images

Though Trump says his administration will build a wall, the construction timeline and funding sources remain uncertain. Above, a view of the U.S.-Mexico border wall on January 25, 2017 in Tijuana, Mexico Though Trump says his administration will build a wall, the construction timeline and funding sources remain uncertain. Above, a view of the U.S.-Mexico border wall on January 25, 2017 in Tijuana, Mexico Photo: Getty Images



























































WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

Mexico's foreign minister is again insisting his country will never pay for President Donald Trump's long-promised border wall.

Trump was meeting with the president of FIFA Tuesday when he said his stalled wall "will be paid for, very easily, by Mexico. It will ultimately be paid for by Mexico."

The comment came a day after Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto held a celebratory call to announce the new deal.

Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray Caso tweets that Mexico "just reached a trade understanding with the US, and the outlook for the relationship between our two countries is very positive."

But he says his country has been "absolutely clear" that Mexico "will NEVER pay for a wall."

__

5:25 p.m.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is discussing how to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement with United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Before entering the USTR building, Freeland told reporters she is "encouraged by the progress the U.S. and Mexico have made, particularly on cars and labor."

Freeland hurried to Washington a day after the Trump administration reached a preliminary deal Monday with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

It is the first time Freeland has met with her U.S. counterparts in Washington since May.