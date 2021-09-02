The Latest: J&J vaccines made in Africa will stay in Africa The Associated Press Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 6:58 a.m.
1 of9 A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks across an intersection in a drizzle in Tokyo, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 FILE - In this June 14, 2021, file photo, a vital of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that is being administered for flight attendants of Japan Airlines at Haneda Airport as the airline company began its workplace vaccination, in Tokyo. Moderna Inc. and its Japanese partner are recalling more than 1 million doses of the U.S. drug maker's coronavirus vaccine after confirming that contamination reported was tiny particles of stainless steel. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 A man wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 walks out of a subway station during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 A health official conducts anti-epidemic work at the entrance of Phyongsong city in south Phyongan Province, North Korea Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Jon Chol Jin/AP Show More Show Less 5 of9
6 of9 Teacher Laurent Canivet on the first day of school for the 2021-2022 year at Gounod Lavoisier Primary school in Lille, northern France, Thursday, Sept. 2 2021. France has been facing high numbers of confirmed infections since July, with a slight decrease in recent weeks — from over 23,000 per day around mid-August to 17,000 now. But many fear a reverse of the trend as children will go back to school after summer holidays on Thursday. Michel Spingler/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Parents and students stand in front of a COVID-19 information board on the first day of school for the 2021-2022 year at Gounod Lavoisier Primary school, Lille, northern France, Thursday, Sept. 2 2021. France has been facing high numbers of confirmed infections since July, with a slight decrease in recent weeks — from over 23,000 per day around mid-August to 17,000 now. But many fear a reverse of the trend as children will go back to school after summer holidays on Thursday. Michel Spingler/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
KAMPALA, Uganda — The African Union’s COVID-19 envoy says vaccine doses produced by a plant in South Africa will no longer be exported to Europe after the intervention of South Africa’s government.
Strive Masiyiwa told reporters Thursday that South African drug manufacturer Aspen, which has a contract with Johnson & Johnson to assemble the ingredients of its COVID-19 vaccine, will no longer ship vaccine doses out of the continent and that millions of doses warehoused in Europe will be returned to the continent.
Written By
The Associated Press