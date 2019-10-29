The Latest: Major LA freeway reopens after man surrenders

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a long shutdown of a major Los Angeles freeway (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

An hours-long closure of a major Los Angeles freeway has ended after a man standing on a ledge of an overpass surrendered to police.

KTLA-TV reports the man gave up around 10 a.m. Tuesday after police cut a hole in a fence on the bridge over U.S. 101 in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the man began threatening to jump around 11 p.m. Monday.

The shutdown extended well through the morning rush hour, causing a massive traffic jam on the route between the San Fernando Valley and downtown.

___

Authorities say a man threatening to jump off an overpass onto the 101 Freeway in Hollywood has forced major traffic jams for hours as officials closed lanes on both sides of one of the city's largest arteries.

Fire officials say Tuesday in a statement the incident began around 11 p.m. the night before and the closures stretched well into the morning commute.

One southbound lane reopened Tuesday morning but traffic cameras showed little improvement for drivers.