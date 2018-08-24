The Latest: MGM opens Massachusetts' 1st resort casino

Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, right, and MGM Springfield President Michael C. Mathis at a press conference for the grand opening of the $960 million casino Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Springfield, Mass. (Greg Saulmon /The Republican via AP) less Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, right, and MGM Springfield President Michael C. Mathis at a press conference for the grand opening of the $960 million casino Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Springfield, Mass. ... more Photo: Greg Saulmon, AP

The casino in the MGM Grand Springfield, the first casino resort in Massachusetts will open on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) The casino in the MGM Grand Springfield, the first casino resort in Massachusetts will open on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Photo: Gillian Jones, AP

MGM Springfield partner Paul C. Picknelly, standing right, greets MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO James J. Mullen after a grand opening press conference Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Springfield, Mass. Looking on from left to right are State Rep. Bud L. Williams, D-Springfield; Massachusetts Gaming Commission Chairman Stephen Crosby; and Springfield City Councilor Adam Gomez. (Greg Saulmon /The Republican via AP) less MGM Springfield partner Paul C. Picknelly, standing right, greets MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO James J. Mullen after a grand opening press conference Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Springfield, Mass. ... more Photo: Greg Saulmon, AP

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Congressman Richard Neal and Governor Charlie Baker were on hand for the press conference Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at the MGM Grand Springfield. It is the first casino resort in Massachusetts and will open on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) less Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Congressman Richard Neal and Governor Charlie Baker were on hand for the press conference Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at the MGM Grand Springfield. It is the first casino resort in ... more Photo: Gillian Jones, AP





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on the grand opening of Massachusetts' first resort casino (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

MGM has opened Massachusetts' first resort casino — a $960 million complex in downtown Springfield offering expansive Las Vegas-style gambling and entertainment options.

Thousands of people who gathered outside for the grand opening and a parade have moved inside to the slot machines and gambling tables. The complex also has a hotel, restaurants and upscale retail shops.

City officials have hailed Friday's opening as a significant step forward in Springfield's economic renewal. The new casino occupies a corner of downtown that was hit hard by a major tornado in 2011.

MGM Springfield president Michael Mathis says the opening was "pretty magical."

9 a.m.

Massachusetts' first resort casino with expansive gambling and entertainment options is opening Friday with a Las Vegas-style flourish.

A procession through downtown Springfield will kick off with Budweiser Clydesdale horses and other entertainment in the morning.

Doors officially open 11 a.m. at the casino, hotel, entertainment and retail complex, considered the first of its kind in Massachusetts.

Plainridge Park, a more modest slots parlor south of Boston, has been open since 2015 and Wynn Resorts promises to open a $2 billion casino development just north of Boston next year.

The Native American tribes that operate Connecticut's Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun resorts also are proposing a Hartford-area casino to directly compete with MGM Springfield.