Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Image 1 of 9 In this April 19, 2018 photo, Rep. Michael Ted Evans, D-Preston, discusses his take on issues confronting farmers of the Third Congressional District of Mississippi during a special forum on agriculture and rural issues, in Jackson, Miss. Six Republicans and two Democrats are seeking their respective party's nomination for the seat in the June 5 primary. less In this April 19, 2018 photo, Rep. Michael Ted Evans, D-Preston, discusses his take on issues confronting farmers of the Third Congressional District of Mississippi during a special forum on agriculture and ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 2 of 9 In this May 8, 2018 photo, Democrat and lawman Michael Aycox, a candidate for the Third Congressional District seat, left, speaks with Republican District Attorney Michael Guest, in Lake, Miss., at an informal community meeting with voters over a fried catfish dinner. Both men are among several candidates seeking their respective party's nomination in the June 5, 2018 primary. less In this May 8, 2018 photo, Democrat and lawman Michael Aycox, a candidate for the Third Congressional District seat, left, speaks with Republican District Attorney Michael Guest, in Lake, Miss., at an informal ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 3 of 9 FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2017 file photo, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., speaks with reporters prior to an address before mid-Mississippi business leaders in Jackson, Miss. Wicker faces one opponent in the party primary for his Senate seat, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. less FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2017 file photo, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., speaks with reporters prior to an address before mid-Mississippi business leaders in Jackson, Miss. Wicker faces one opponent in the ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 4 of 9 Republican State Sen. Sally Doty, a candidate for the Third Congressional District seat, left, votes in the party primary, at a Brookhaven, Miss., fire station, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (Adam Northam/The Daily Leader via AP) less Republican State Sen. Sally Doty, a candidate for the Third Congressional District seat, left, votes in the party primary, at a Brookhaven, Miss., fire station, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (Adam Northam/The Daily ... more Photo: Adam Northam, AP Image 5 of 9 Republican District Attorney Michael Guest, a candidate for the Third Congressional District seat, waves to supporters after voting in the state's primary election in Brandon, Miss., Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Republican District Attorney Michael Guest, a candidate for the Third Congressional District seat, waves to supporters after voting in the state's primary election in Brandon, Miss., Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 6 of 9 Businessman Whit Hughes, a Republican candidate for the Third Congressional District seat, gives a broad smile after voting, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Madison, Miss. Businessman Whit Hughes, a Republican candidate for the Third Congressional District seat, gives a broad smile after voting, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Madison, Miss. Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 7 of 9 Businessman and farmer Perry Parker, a Republican candidate for the Third Congressional District seat, left, speaks to a Jackson, Miss., resident at a restaurant, as he drums up votes for the party primary, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. less Businessman and farmer Perry Parker, a Republican candidate for the Third Congressional District seat, left, speaks to a Jackson, Miss., resident at a restaurant, as he drums up votes for the party primary, ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 8 of 9 In this April 19, 2018 photo, Republican businesswoman Morgan Dunn discusses her take on issues confronting farmers of the Third Congressional District of Mississippi during a special forum on agriculture and rural issues, in Jackson, Miss. Six Republicans and two Democrats are seeking their respective party's nomination for the seat in the June 5 primary. less In this April 19, 2018 photo, Republican businesswoman Morgan Dunn discusses her take on issues confronting farmers of the Third Congressional District of Mississippi during a special forum on agriculture and ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 9 of 9 In this April 19, 2018 photo, Republican educator and artist Katherine Tate discusses her take on issues confronting farmers of the Third Congressional District of Mississippi during a special forum on agriculture and rural issues, in Jackson, Miss. Six Republicans and two Democrats are seeking their respective party's nomination for the seat in the June 5 primary. less In this April 19, 2018 photo, Republican educator and artist Katherine Tate discusses her take on issues confronting farmers of the Third Congressional District of Mississippi during a special forum on ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP The Latest: State rep wins Democratic US House nomination 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on Mississippi primaries for U.S. House and Senate (all times local):

9 p.m.

A state representative has won the Democratic nomination for an open congressional seat.

State Rep. Michael Ted Evans of Preston has beaten police investigator Michael Aycox.

A chicken farmer and former volunteer firefighter, Evans has campaigned on using congressional office to aid Mississippi problems including infrastructure, health care, education and broadband internet for rural areas.

Aycox, a Navy veteran who lives in Hickory, was making his first bid for public office. Aycox ran on protecting federal spending and making Congress more accessible to common citizens.

Republican Gregg Harper, who is retiring, has represented the district for 10 years.

Aycox raised only $1,500, while a finance report wasn't posted for Evans.

Evans will face a Republican and Reform Party member Matthew Holland of Hattiesburg in November.

___

8:10 p.m

Incumbent U.S. Rep Steven Palazzo has won his bid for the Republican nomination in south Mississippi's 4th Congressional District.

Palazzo on Tuesday beat GOP primary challenger Brian Rose, clearing the way for the Biloxi Republican to run for a fifth term in Congress. An accountant, Palazzo served as a state representative before being elected to Congress. A Marine Corps veteran and member of the National Guard, Palazzo touts his support for the military and for tax cuts. Rose argued that, if anything, Palazzo wasn't conservative enough.

Palazzo raised $550,000 since 2017 and had $413,000 on hand in mid-May. Rose raised $26,000.

Palazzo will face Democrat Jeramey Anderson and Reform Party member LaJena Sheets of Hattiesburg in the general election in November. Anderson, a state representative from Moss Point, was unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

___

7:55 p.m.

Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi has won his party's primary, months after being endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Mississippi is heavily Republican; it last had a Democrat in the Senate in 1989.

Wicker said in a recent fundraising appeal that he wants to help the president "enact his America-first policies." In Tuesday's primary, he defeated one opponent, Richard Boyanton. Boyanton ran a low-budget campaign.

Wicker served nearly 13 years in the U.S. House before he was appointed to the Senate when fellow Republican Trent Lott resigned in late 2007.

Six people are competing Tuesday in Mississippi's Democratic primary for Senate. They include state lawmakers David Baria and Omeria Scott and venture capitalist Howard Sherman, who is married to TV and movie actress Sela Ward.

___

6:55 p.m.

Polls are closing for U.S. House and Senate primaries in Mississippi.

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says people who are already in line when polls close at 7 p.m. are allowed to stay and vote. A spokeswoman for Hosemann's office says turnout was low statewide.

Six Democrats were in a primary for a U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Roger Wicker. President Donald Trump tweeted his support of Wicker on Tuesday as Wicker faced one challenger in the GOP primary.

In central Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District, six Republicans and two Democrats were competing in party primaries. Republican Rep. Gregg Harper did not seek re-election.

In the southern 4th District, Rep. Steven Palazzo had one challenger in the Republican primary.

____

5:25 p.m.

Mississippi election officials are saying turnout is low for party primaries for the U.S. House and Senate.

The secretary of state's office has 26 election observers in various parts of the state. The spokeswoman for the office, Leah Rupp Smith, says that based on what they are seeing and on phone calls to other places, turnout is sparse.

She says the best turnout appears to be in the 3rd Congressional District in the central part of the state. Six candidates are in the Republican primary and two are in the Democratic primary. The current congressman, Republican Gregg Harper, did not seek re-election.

Six Democrats are in a statewide primary for a U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Roger Wicker. He faces one challenger in the GOP primary.

____

11:13 p.m.

Mississippi voters are casting ballots in party primaries for one U.S. Senate seat and two U.S. House seats.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker faces challenger Richard Boyanton in the Republican primary. Six Democrats vie for their party's nomination, including state representatives David Baria and Omeria Scott and businessman Howard Sherman.

Both parties have primaries in the 3rd Congressional District. Republican candidates include District Attorney Michael Guest, former development official Whit Hughes and state Sen. Sally Doty. Also running are Perry Parker, Morgan Dunn and Katherine "Bitzi" Tate. For the Democratic nomination, state Rep. Michael Ted Evans faces Michael Aycox.

In the 4th Congressional District, incumbent Republican Steven Palazzo faces challenger Brian Rose.

Runoffs, if needed, are June 26.