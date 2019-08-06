The Latest: Louisiana's election signup period has opened

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Latest on Louisiana's election sign-up period (all times local):

9 a.m.

Candidate registration for Louisiana's Oct. 12 election has started.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, a Republican whose office oversees signup for statewide candidates, was first in line to register as qualifying opened Tuesday.

He was quickly followed by two other GOP statewide elected officials: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Also among the first to qualify for a statewide job was Republican Tim Temple, running for insurance commissioner against GOP incumbent Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.

Races for governor, six other statewide jobs and all state legislative seats are on the fall ballot.

Expected to sign up Tuesday are all three major candidates for governor: Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards and his Republican challengers, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone.

Candidate registration wraps up Thursday evening.

___

6:30 a.m.

Louisiana's election sign-up period is starting, with the races for governor, six other statewide jobs and all state legislative seats on the fall ballot.

The candidate qualifying period for the Oct. 12 election runs Tuesday through Thursday. It often is the unofficial kickoff for campaign season in Louisiana.

The governor's race tops the ballot.

Incumbent John Bel Edwards is vying for a second term as the Deep South's only Democratic governor. He faces two main Republican challengers, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone.

Also seeking re-election are six Republican statewide elected officials: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Treasurer John Schroder, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon and Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain. Both Donelon and Strain have announced challengers.