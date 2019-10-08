The Latest: Lawyer says Sondland barred from House panel

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump is joined by Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, second from right, as he arrives at Melsbroek Air Base, in Brussels, Belgium. According to text messages released the first week of October 2019 by House investigators, Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine, discussed Trump wanting to press Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Trump's Democratic political rival Joe Biden and his family. The House Intelligence Committee is scheduled to meet in private with Sondland.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on envoy Gordon Sondland's scheduled testimony on Capitol Hill (all times local):

8:25 a.m.

An attorney for Ambassador Gordon Sondland says the State Department has directed Sondland not to appear for his scheduled interview before a joint House committee taking depositions in the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

Sondland is wrapped up in the congressional impeachment inquiry and had previously agreed to appear voluntarily Tuesday to answer the committee's questions in a closed session.

Sondland attorney Robert Luskin says that as the sitting U.S. ambassador to the European Union and an employee of the State Department, Sondland is required to follow the department's direction. No reason for the direction was cited, he said.

Luskin says Sondland "is profoundly disappointed that he will not be able to testify."

Luskin says Sondland "believes strongly that he acted at all times in the best interests of the United States."

12:10 a.m.

An envoy wrapped up in a congressional impeachment inquiry was a late convert to President Donald Trump, initially supporting another candidate in the Republican primary and once refusing to participate in a fundraiser on his behalf.

But Gordon Sondland nonetheless donated $1 million to Trump's election effort and ultimately scored a plum post as U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

Now, a whistleblower's complaint and text messages released by another envoy portray Sondland as a potentially important witness to allegations the Republican president sought to dig up dirt on rival Joe Biden in the name of foreign policy.

On Tuesday, Sondland is scheduled to head to Capitol Hill to face questions about the episode.

Until last week, Sondland was far better known in his home state of Washington than in the nation's capital.