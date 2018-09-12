The Latest: Judge questions while suit wasn't filed sooner

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on a hearing in a lawsuit that alleges Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan is failing to update voter registration addresses for certain people (all times local):

3:08 p.m.

A judge in a lawsuit that alleges Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan is failing to update voter registration addresses for certain people raised questions about why the case was filed so close to the Nov. 6 election.

Judge James Teilborg says Wednesday that those who filed the lawsuit knew more than a year ago about the issues being complained about, yet the case wasn't filed until Aug. 18.

Lawyers pressing the case against Reagan say filing a lawsuit any sooner would have sunk the groups' negotiations with state officials.

The lawsuit alleges people have been harmed by Reagan's failure to update voter registration records when people have informed motor vehicle offices that they have new addresses.

A lawyer for Reagan says there is no evidence of voter disenfranchisement in this case.

10:51 p.m.

A judge will hold a hearing over whether to order Arizona election officials to count provisional ballots from voters who have changed their registration addresses at motor vehicle offices since late 2016.

Judge James Teilborg also will hear arguments Wednesday over whether to order Secretary of State Michele Reagan to inform all affected voters that their registration may be out of date.

The requests were made in a lawsuit that alleges Reagan is failing to update registration addresses when people change their addresses on their driver's licenses.

The lawsuit claims a failure to update the addresses could lead to the disenfranchisement of voters.

Reagan's lawyers say the lawsuit didn't allege harm to voters and that the proposed remedies are unlikely to resolve the issue the groups are complaining about.