The Latest: Cheruiyot wins 1,500 after breakaway

Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya wins the gold medal in the men's 1500 meter final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Photo: Petr David Josek, AP

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the world track and field championships Sunday (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

Timothy Cheruiyot has won the 1,500-meter gold after a daring breakaway from the pack.

Cheruiyot and fellow Kenyan Ronald Kwemoi led the race from the very start and Cheruiyot broke away on his own when Kwemoi started to fall back into the pack.

The 2012 Olympic champion Taoufik Makhloufi took the silver for Algeria after winning a hectic pack sprint on the last stretch, with bronze for Poland's Marcin Lewandowski.

It was the first gold medal at a major championships for Cheruiyot, who won world silver in 2017 and also has two silver medals from the African championships.

Kenya now has five gold medals from the championships, second only to the United States.

___

7:25 p.m.

Danielle Williams of Jamaica is closing in on her second career world title after qualifying fastest in the women's 100-meter hurdles semifinals.

The 2015 gold medalist ran 12.41 seconds to win her semifinal in a close finish ahead of 2016 Olympic silver medalist Nia Ali of the United States.

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan and world indoor champion Kendra Harrison of the U.S. won the other two semifinals.

Those eliminated include the 2015 world silver medalist Cindy Roleder of Germany and the reigning European champion Elvira Herman of Belarus.

___

7:00 p.m.

The United States is aiming to finish strongly as the women's 100-meter hurdles caps the final day of competition at the track and field world championships.

Kendra Harrison and Nia Ali lead the U.S. charge in the hurdles, with Jamaica's Danielle Williams also among the favorites.

Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz of the U.S. is challenging in the 1,500 meters, though the final is likely to be much faster than the race he won in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Men's and women's 4x400 relays end the championships, with Allyson Felix able to win a record 13th career gold medal at the world championships.

Germany's Malaika Mihambo is the favorite for women's long jump gold after coming top in qualifying, while medals are also on offer in the men's 10,000 meters and javelin.

___

