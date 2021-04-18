The Latest: Israel lifts public mask mandate, opens schools The Associated Press April 18, 2021 Updated: April 18, 2021 5:10 a.m.
1 of9 Holocaust survivor Yehoshua Datsinger places tefillin on his arm above the Auschwitz concentration camp identification number tattoo, during morning prayer at a synagogue limited to 20 people during lockdown, in Bnei Brak, Israel, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Photographer Oded Balilty said he was struck that even though older people were the most vulnerable to the coronavirus, Datsinger still went to synagogue every morning to pray. “He survived this latest war as well,” Balilty said. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 An aerial view of deserted intersection during a weekend lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Prayagraj, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 A police man stops an auto rickshaw at a check point during a weekend lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Prayagraj, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 A buffalo crosses a street past a billboard erected as part of a campaign for vaccination against COVID-19 during a weekend lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Prayagraj, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Show More Show Less 5 of9
6 of9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives with an umbrella in the rain for an ecumenical service at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church to mark the central commemoration of those who died in the Corona pandemic in Germany, Berlin, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP) Christoph Soeder/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 An elderly woman waits to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. Over 200,000 new infections were detected in the past 24 hours, and major cities, like Mumbai and New Delhi, are under virus restrictions. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A police officer takes the pictures of his colleague being administered the COVISHIELD vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. Over 200,000 new infections were detected in the past 24 hours, and major cities, like Mumbai and New Delhi, are under virus restrictions. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
JERUSALEM — Israel has lifted a public mask mandate and fully reopened its education system in the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions following its mass vaccination drive.
All primary and secondary school grades returned to classrooms on Sunday, and health officials ended a year-long requirement to wear a mask in public spaces. Masks are still required indoors and in large gatherings.
Written By
The Associated Press