The Latest: Idaho Senate kills key bill in fight with House

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Latest on Idaho Legislature bill rejection (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

The Senate has rejected must-pass legislation after the House added an amendment involving Idaho's obscure rulemaking process.

The Senate on Wednesday voted 31-0 not to concur with the House on the amendment that requires rules originating in state agencies get approval from both the House and Senate before becoming law.

Currently, the rules can become law with only one chamber's approval.

The House about an hour earlier voted 52-15 to approve the bill with the amendment.

Republican Sen. Todd Lakey told fellow senators that the House amending must-pass legislation trying to force the Senate to agree was unacceptable.

The original bill without the amendment involves keeping some 8,000 administrative rules in force.

A Senate committee is scheduled to meet Thursday morning to introduce a new bill to keep those rules active.

___

3:03 p.m.

The House has amended legislation involving Idaho's obscure rulemaking process in a fight with the Senate.

The House voted 52-15 Wednesday to approve the amended legislation that requires rules originating in state agencies get approval from both the House and Senate before becoming law.

Currently, the rules can become law with only one chamber's approval.

Backers say both chambers should agree on approving rules. Opponents say requiring approval from both chambers will gum up government.

The amendment to the bill is identical to another bill the House has already passed, but that stalled in a Senate committee.

The amendment was attached to a must-pass bill involving keeping current administrative rules in force.

The amended bill now goes to the Senate to see if lawmakers there agree with the changes.