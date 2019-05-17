The Latest: House passes sweeping bill to expand gay rights

In this May 16, 2019, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks at the Capitol in Washington. Democrats in the House are poised to approve sweeping anti-discrimination legislation that would extend civil rights protections to LGBT people by prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Dubbed the Equality Act, the bill is a top priority of Pelosi, who said it will bring the nation "closer to equal liberty and justice for all.''

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a House bill to extend civil rights protections to LGBT people (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Democrats in the House have approved a sweeping anti-discrimination bill that would extend civil rights protections to LGBT people by prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Called the Equality Act, the legislation would extend protections to employment, housing, loan applications, education, public accommodations and other areas.

The bill is a top priority of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said it will bring the nation "closer to equal liberty and justice for all."

Most Republicans voted against it Friday, calling it another example of government overreach. Many spoke out during the debate.

A similar bill in the Senate faces long odds in the Republican-controlled chamber.

President Donald Trump is widely expected to veto the legislation if it reaches his desk.

12:20 a.m.

The legislation's chief sponsor, Rhode Island Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, (SIH-sil-lean-ee) said it affirms fairness and equality as core American values "and ensures members of the LGBTQ community can live their lives free from the fear of legal discrimination of any kind."

Republicans say the bill would jeopardize religious freedom by requiring acceptance of a particular ideology about sexuality and sexual identity.