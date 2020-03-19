The Latest: Absentee ballots top last 4 spring elections

The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Local clerks have sent out more absentee ballots for the April 7 election so far than they did in each of the last four spring elections.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says that as of Thursday morning clerks have issued 277,824 absentee ballots. Clerks issued 249,503 ballots in 2016; 103,533 ballots in 2017; and 130,041 ballots in 2018. They issued 170,121 ballots last year.

The April 7 election features the presidential primary, a race for state Supreme Court, a referendum on a constitutional amendment guaranteeing crime victims’ rights and a host of local contests.

A number of states have postponed their presidential primaries amid the coronavirus crisis but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has refused to postpone Wisconsin’s election and is urging people to vote absentee.

Voters can request absentee ballots until April 2.

___

9:30 a.m.

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson has temporarily suspended production at its three U.S. manufacturing plants after an employee at its suburban Milwaukee facility tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Harley-Davidson suspended production at its Wisconsin plants in Menomonee Falls and Tomahawk and at its facility in York, Pennsylvania.

The company said the majority of its U.S. production employees will be on temporary layoff with medical benefits. Harley planned to use the downtime to do some cleaning and disinfecting in its production and common areas.

Harley has about 2,000 union-represented employees at its three U.S. manufacturing plants.