The Latest: Guests gathering for Nevada governor swearing-in

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on the inauguration of new Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Hundreds of people are gathering on the soggy grounds of the state Capitol in Carson City for the inauguration of Nevada's new governor, Steve Sisolak.

The Democrat from Las Vegas is set to be sworn in at a ceremony beginning at 11:30 a.m. Monday on the steps of the Capitol building.

He'll become Nevada's 30th governor and the first Democrat in about two decades.

A blues and jazz ensemble is entertaining guests and dignitaries are bundled in coats and hats in breezy weather under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s.

Most of a blanket of snow that fell overnight has melted, leaving a muddy lawn for visitors.

The new governor and first lady Kathy Sisolak plan to follow his swearing-in with a reception at the Nevada State Library and Archives and a private dinner at the governor's mansion.

____

9:25 a.m.

Nevada's new Gov. Steve Sisolak is scheduled to be sworn into office just before noon Monday.

Sisolak is set to take the oath of office on the steps of the Nevada State Capitol in Carson City.

Sisolak defeated Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the grandson of former Gov. Paul Laxalt, in November. He'll become the state's first Democratic governor in about two decades and the state's 30th governor.

Sisolak has spent a decade on the Clark County Commission, which oversees the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding communities.

The new governor and first lady Kathy Sisolak will also hold a public reception Monday afternoon at the Nevada State Library and Archives and a private dinner with elected officials, former governors and other guests at the governor's mansion Monday night.