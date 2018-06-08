The Latest: Florida revoked 291 gun permits after lapse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on Florida failing to do national background checks on people applying for concealed weapons permits(all times local):

6:35 p.m.

Florida revoked concealed weapons permits for nearly 300 people who got them after the state failed to do national background checks for more than a year.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam acknowledged that the state revoked the permits in a statement issued Friday evening.

The state failed to check applications against a national database set up by federal authorities. The lapse was revealed in an inspector general's report sent to Putnam in 2017.

Putnam blamed the lapse on a negligent and "deceitful" employee. He said a total of 365 applications were reviewed after the problem was discovered. Ultimately, permits were revoked for 291 people.

Putnam is running for governor and has pushed to make it easier for people to get a concealed weapons permit. His office oversees the concealed weapons licensing program.

___

5:54 p.m.

Florida has more than 1.9 million people licensed to carry concealed weapons.

The Tampa Bay Times first reported on the inspector general's report.