The Latest: Florida Gov. DeSantis lays out 1st year agenda

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' State of the State speech (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' first State of the state address is a message calling for environmental protections, low taxes, big changes in education and safer schools.

The speech delivered Tuesday also serves as a list of what DeSantis has already accomplished in his first two months in office.

Included on that list is securing millions of dollars in federal aid to help Hurricane Michael recover, an aggressive plan to address problems with red tide and algae, the removal of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel for his handling of the Parkland high school shootings that left 17 dead and appointing three Supreme Court justices.

He told lawmakers, "This is just the beginning."

He said lawmakers must be bold to accomplish a big agenda in the 60-day session that began Tuesday.

___

3 a.m.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will give his first State of the State address in a speech that's expected to focus on economic issues, the environment, education, public safety and government accountability.

Tuesday's speech follows a whirlwind pace of policy announcements since DeSantis took office two months ago.

He's stressed the need to address algae blooms, red tide and rising sea levels, proposed major changes to the education system and demanded that medical marijuana be more accessible.

DeSantis has enjoyed positive approval ratings since taking office as he's pushed issues that transcend party politics. But he's also stuck to conservative policy positions like opposing so-called sanctuary cities and pushing for an expansion of school vouchers.

The speech marks the beginning of the Legislature's 60-day session.