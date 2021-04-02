The Latest: Death threats made to Italy's health minister The Associated Press April 2, 2021 Updated: April 2, 2021 7:25 a.m.
1 of10 Worshippers celebrate a Good Friday service at the Marktkirche in Hanover, Germany, Friday, April 2, 2021. Despite the Corona pandemic and numerous contact restrictions, the churches are allowed to celebrate services around Easter. ( Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP) Julian Stratenschulte/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 A devotee offers prayers outside the Quiapo church on Good Friday, April 2, 2021 as the government implements a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Manila, Philippines. Filipinos marked Jesus Christ's crucifixion Friday in one of the most solemn holidays in Asia's largest Catholic nation which combined with a weeklong coronavirus lockdown to empty Manila's streets of crowds and heavy traffic jams. Major highways and roads were eerily quiet on Good Friday and churches were deserted too after religious gatherings were prohibited in metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces. Aaron Favila/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Passengers enjoy the sun by a swimming pool on board the MSC Grandiosa cruise ship in Civitavecchia, near Rome, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. MSC Grandiosa, the world's only cruise ship to be operating at the moment, left from Genoa on March 30 and stopped in Civitavecchia near Rome to pick up more passengers and then sail toward Naples, Cagliari, and Malta to be back in Genoa on April 6. For most of the winter, the MSC Grandiosa has been a lonely flag-bearer of the global cruise industry stalled by the pandemic, plying the Mediterranean Sea with seven-night cruises along Italy’s western coast, its major islands and a stop in Malta. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Participants dressed in black, wearing masks, beating drums and pushing small carts making a synchronized and loud sound take part in an Easter procession marching through the streets of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less 5 of10
6 of10 South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, and his wife Kim Jung-sook wearing face masks cast their early votes for the upcoming Seoul mayoral by-election at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 2, 2021. The early voting for the April 7 Seoul and Busan mayoral by-election is held for two-days on April 2-3. (Choi Jae-koo/Yonhap via AP) Choe Jae-koo/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 A crucifix placed in Trafalgar Square on Good Friday, the day Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary, in London, Friday April 2, 2021. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, residents wearing masks line up for COVID-19 vaccination at the Jingcheng Hospital in Ruili city in southwestern China's Yunnan Province, April 1, 2021. The Chinese border city hit by a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 this week began a five-day drive Friday to vaccinate its entire population of 300,000 people. (Chen Xinbo/Xinhua via AP) Chen Xinbo/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a woman registers information for COVID-19 vaccination at the Jingcheng Hospital in Ruili city in southwestern China's Yunnan Province, April 1, 2021. The Chinese border city hit by a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 this week began a five-day drive Friday to vaccinate its entire population of 300,000 people. (Chen Xinbo/Xinhua via AP) Chen Xinbo/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10
ROME — Police in Italy have seized computers and other devices allegedly used by four Italians to send death threats and offensive emails to the country's health minister to protest his firm stance on coronavirus lockdowns.
The Carabinieri health police said Friday that the emails were sent between October and January from foreign computer servers and contained violent threats of retaliation against Health Minister Roberto Speranza and his family, “including explicit death threats.”
Written By
The Associated Press