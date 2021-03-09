The Latest: Buckingham Palace issues statement on interview March 9, 2021 Updated: March 9, 2021 1:14 p.m.
1 of25 Australian newspapers report in Sydney, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, on an interview of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Oprah Winfrey. Rick Rycroft/AP Show More Show Less
2 of25 A customer takes a copy of a newspaper headlining Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview at a newspaper stand outside a shop in London, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Britain's royal family is absorbing the tremors from a sensational television interview by Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, in which the couple said they encountered racist attitudes and a lack of support that drove Meghan to thoughts of suicide. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
3 of25 Britain's Prince Charles during a visit to an NHS vaccine pop-up clinic at Jesus House church, London, Tuesday March 9, 2021, where he has been told about work to combat vaccine hesitancy and support for the community during the coronavirus pandemic. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP) Ian Vogler/AP Show More Show Less
4 of25 Newspapers headlining Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview are displayed for sale outside a shop in London, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Britain's royal family is absorbing the tremors from a sensational television interview by Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, in which the couple said they encountered racist attitudes and a lack of support that drove Meghan to thoughts of suicide. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 5 of25
6 of25 This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, left, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP) Joe Pugliese/AP Show More Show Less
7 of25 A sign showing Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, hangs outside the Duke of Sussex pub near Waterloo station, London, Tuesday March 9, 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview has divided people around the world, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts. Tony Hicks/AP Show More Show Less
8 of25 A man reads a copy of The Standard newspaper with coverage of the two-hour appearance of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan with Oprah Winfrey, in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview divided people around the world on Monday, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts. Sayyid Abdul Azim/AP Show More Show Less
9 of25 A man watches a phone screen showing an interview of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, by Oprah Winfrey, in London Monday, March 8, 2021. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less 10 of25
11 of25 A man watches his laptop showing an interview of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, by Oprah Winfrey outside King Edward VII's Hospital where the Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred from a specialist cardiac hospital to a private facility to continue his recovery after a heart procedure, in London Monday, March 8, 2021. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Yui Mok/AP Show More Show Less
12 of25 FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince William, left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, second left, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, right, arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England. Britain and its royal family are absorbing the tremors from a sensational television interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. The couple said they encountered racist attitudes and a lack of support that drove Meghan to thoughts of suicide. The couple gave a deeply unflattering depiction of life inside the royal household, depicting a cold, uncaring institution that they had to flee to save their lives. Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that at one point “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.” Meghan, who is biracial, said that when she was pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
13 of25 FILE - In this Tuesday, March 5, 2019 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is joined by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and at rear, from left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales. Britain and its royal family are absorbing the tremors from a sensational television interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. The couple said they encountered racist attitudes and a lack of support that drove Meghan to thoughts of suicide. The couple gave a deeply unflattering depiction of life inside the royal household, depicting a cold, uncaring institution that they had to flee to save their lives. Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that at one point “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.” Meghan, who is biracial, said that when she was pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP, File) Dominic Lipinski/AP Show More Show Less
14 of25 FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, with Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London. Britain and its royal family are absorbing the tremors from a sensational television interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. The couple said they encountered racist attitudes and a lack of support that drove Meghan to thoughts of suicide. The couple gave a deeply unflattering depiction of life inside the royal household, depicting a cold, uncaring institution that they had to flee to save their lives. Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that at one point “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.” Meghan, who is biracial, said that when she was pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP, FIle) Chris Jackson/AP Show More Show Less 15 of25
16 of25 FILE - In this Monday, March 12, 2018 file photo, from left, Britain's Prince William, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry arrive for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. Britain and its royal family are absorbing the tremors from a sensational television interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. The couple said they encountered racist attitudes and a lack of support that drove Meghan to thoughts of suicide. The couple gave a deeply unflattering depiction of life inside the royal household, depicting a cold, uncaring institution that they had to flee to save their lives. Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that at one point “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.” Meghan, who is biracial, said that when she was pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” (Paul Grover/Pool Photo via AP, FIle) Paul Grover/AP Show More Show Less
17 of25 A man walks past the Duke of Sussex pub with a sign depicting the image of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, near Waterloo station, London, Tuesday March 9, 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview has divided people around the world, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
18 of25 People stop to look at a sign depicting the image of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, which hangs outside the Duke of Sussex pub near Waterloo station, London, Tuesday March 9, 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview has divided people around the world, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
19 of25 A sign depicting the image of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, hangs outside the Duke of Sussex pub near Waterloo station, London, Tuesday March 9, 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview has divided people around the world, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 20 of25
21 of25 A sign depicting the image of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, hangs outside the Duke of Sussex pub near Waterloo station, London, Tuesday March 9, 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview has divided people around the world, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
22 of25 A sign depicting the image of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, hangs outside the Duke of Sussex pub near Waterloo station, London, Tuesday March 9, 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview has divided people around the world, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
23 of25 Newspapers headlining Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview are displayed for sale outside a shop in London, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Britain's royal family is absorbing the tremors from a sensational television interview by Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, in which the couple said they encountered racist attitudes and a lack of support that drove Meghan to thoughts of suicide. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
24 of25 Britain's Price Charles leaves after visiting a NHS vaccine pop-up clinic at Jesus House church, in London, Tuesday March 9, 2021. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Yui Mok/AP Show More Show Less
25 of25
LONDON (AP) — The latest on Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Harry, their first since stepping away from royal life. Others questioned India’s membership of the Commonwealth, saying the grouping has lost its meaning over the years.
___