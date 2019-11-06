The Latest: Democrat wards off challenge from ex-delegate

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, center, arrives to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address during a joint session of the Virginia Legislature in the House chambers at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Legislative elections in Virginia on Tuesday, Nov. 5 will determine whether Democrats gain control of the statehouse for the first time in more than two decades. less FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, center, arrives to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address during a joint session of the Virginia Legislature in the House chambers at ... more Photo: Steve Helber, AP Photo: Steve Helber, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close The Latest: Democrat wards off challenge from ex-delegate 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latest on Virginia's elections (all times local):

9:31 p.m.

A Democratic delegate has overcome a challenge from the Republican lawmaker she unseated two years ago.

Del. Wendy Gooditis beat Randy Minchew in Tuesday's election to hold on to her seat representing parts of Loudoun, Frederick and Clarke counties.

Minchew challenged Gooditis after she defeated him in 2017. Gooditis, a real estate agent, was part of a wave of Democrats, mostly women, who swept into office amid voter displeasure with President Donald Trump.

Minchew, an attorney, previously represented the district for three terms.