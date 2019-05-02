The Latest: NHL to 'privately' assess women's hockey stance

More than 200 of the top female hockey players in the world have decided they will not play professionally in North America next season, hoping their stand leads to a single economically sustainable league. The announcement Thursday, May 2, 2019, comes after the Canadian Women's Hockey League abruptly shut down as of Wednesday, leaving the five-team, U.S.-based National Women's Hockey League as the only pro league in North America. The group of players, led by American stars Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield and Canadian goaltender Shannon Szabados, hopes their move eventually pushes the NHL to start its own women's hockey league as the NBA did with the WNBA.

The Latest on women's hockey players announcing boycott in demand for one league (all times Eastern):

Noon

The NHL will begin privately evaluating its stance on whether to back a women's professional hockey league.

The move comes after more than 200 players said they will not play in North America next season. Bill Daly, the league's deputy commissioner, says it is premature to weigh in at this point.

But he also added: "We will further explore the situation privately before taking any affirmative position on next steps."

Daly noted that the National Women's Hockey League remains in existence, and the NHL has no intention of interfering with its business plan or objectives.

Still, Daly's reference to a private evaluation marks a step forward for a league that has previously stated it had no intention of considering backing a competing professional women's league.

Daly did not provide a timetable for how long the evaluation might take. He adds he doesn't anticipate "at this early stage" to have women's pro hockey placed on the agenda for the league's next board of governors meetings next month.

___

11:15 a.m.

U.S. star Kendall Coye Schofield tells The Associated Press that the National Women's Hockey League has repeatedly shown it is not a viable, long-term option for players.

Coyne Schofield and more than 200 other players have announced they would not play in any North American professional league next season in an effort to establish one league. It came a day after the Canadian Women's Hockey League officially ceased operations following its stunning March announcement that it was folding.

Coyne Schofield says the NWHL "does not showcase the best product of women's hockey." She says the business model, salaries, health insurance and the treatment of the players are all factors.

Players in a statement said salaries as low as $2,000 and a lack of health insurance make it difficult to train and play.

___

11 a.m.

Unhappy with the status quo, more than 200 of the world's top female hockey players declared they will not compete in North America next season in a dramatic attempt to establish a single, economically viable professional league.

The players announced their decision in a joint statement released to The Associated Press before being posted on social media in a move that has the potential of drawing the NHL further into the conversation of backing women's hockey. The group includes stars such as Americans Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield and Canadian national team goalie Shannon Szabados.

The players pulled together in a united front in less than a month and said they wanted to express their dissatisfaction with the current state of the sport while demanding a say in establishing a league.

___

