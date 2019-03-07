The Latest: Consumer watchdog agency under scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the appearance of the new chief of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau before the House Financial Services Committee (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

The government's consumer watchdog agency is coming under new scrutiny from the House Financial Services Committee, now under the control of Democrats who say appointees of President Donald Trump to lead the organization have undermined its mission to protect Americans.

A fresh rebuke came Thursday from Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., the chair of the committee, with the new head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau providing testimony.

In December Kathy Kraninger succeeded Mick Mulvaney, now Trump's acting chief of staff. Mulvaney hired Republican political operatives to oversee nearly all of the agency's operations.

Democrats opposed Kraninger's appointment in the fall, saying she had little relevant experience.