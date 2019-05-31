The Latest: Climber killed in Mount Rainier rock fall ID'd

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — The Latest on a climber killed in a rock fall on Mount Rainier. (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a climber who died in a rock fall on Mount Rainier Wednesday as 45-year-old Arleigh William Dean of Alaska.

Mount Rainier National Park officials say a climber called 911 Wednesday evening reporting that six climbers were caught in a rock fall at their campsite on the Liberty Ridge route.

Park rangers responded by helicopter, taking Dean's body to the medical examiner's office.

The most seriously injured climber was taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center, where a spokeswoman said Friday he remained in serious condition.

Officials say another climber with lesser injuries was treated at another hospital and released. The others were uninjured and were flown out later Thursday.

___

8:21 a.m.

A 37-year-old climber remains in intensive care after rock fall on Mount Rainier swept through a campsite, killing another climber.

KOMO-TV reports that one climber died and two were injured in the rock fall on Wednesday night.

Officials received a 911 call at 8 p.m. Wednesday reporting six climbers were caught in rock fall on the Liberty Ridge route.

Park rangers responded in a helicopter Thursday morning, taking the most seriously injured climber to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

Hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said Friday morning the male climber remains in serious condition.

The others were flown out later Thursday.

___

