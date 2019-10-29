The Latest: Budget override vote delayed until Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on attempts by Republicans at the North Carolina General Assembly to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the budget bill (all times local):

8:35 p.m.

Senate Republicans have put off for at least a day an override vote on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the state budget.

A parliamentary action had occurred so that an override vote could happen as soon as Monday night. But Senate Rules Chairman Bill Rabon pushed off any vote until Tuesday at the earliest.

Top Senate leader Phil Berger told reporters later it didn't happen Monday because "I don't think we had an opportunity" for an override. But Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue says the delay is evidence that Republicans know the budget veto will be upheld and the need to take Democratic issues seriously to hammer out a negotiated budget.

Republicans would need at least one of the 21 Democrats to defect to complete the override and enact the budget. The House already has voted to override Cooper's veto.

___

3:45 p.m.

The Republican leader of the North Carolina state Senate says now is the time for Democratic colleagues to stand up and decide what "they're for and what they're against" when it comes to a state budget.

The budget bill has been idled since Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the two-year plan in June.

An override already was successful in the House. Senate Republicans have followed parliamentary procedure so an override vote in the chamber could occur Monday night. But Senate leader Phil Berger told reporters he didn't know if it would happen. Only one Democrat must join the Republicans to complete the override.

Berger says his chamber will attempt to advance teacher pay legislation regardless of the budget outcome before the chamber adjourns for an extended period after this week.