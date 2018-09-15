The Latest: Brush fire in Hollywood Hills contained

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a brush fire in Los Angeles (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Los Angeles firefighters have contained a stubborn brush fire in the star-studded western part of Hollywood Hills.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a tweet Saturday that there were no injuries and no damage to structures. There were no evacuations.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The affluent area is known for housing rock musicians and movie stars.

11:50 a.m.

Southern California authorities say a small brush fire is burning in the western part of Hollywood Hills.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a tweet shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday that no structures are in immediate danger. There have been no evacuations.

The fire is burning in a narrow 100-foot (30-meter) strip of vegetation in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood.

The fire is burning in difficult terrain and it is being managed by fire department helicopter water dumps until ground crews can control the flames.

