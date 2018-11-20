The Latest: Brindisi says race against Tenney is over in NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on two unfinished congressional races in upstate New York (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Democrat Anthony Brindisi says updated vote counts show he will defeat Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney in an upstate New York congressional race that was too close to call on election night.

Brindisi said in a statement Tuesday that he looks forward to serving his constituents in Washington now that the campaign is over.

The Associated Press has not called the race.

As of Tuesday evening, Brindisi was beating Tenney by more than 4,000 votes after additional absentee ballots were counted. About 1,900 ballots remain to be tallied.

Tenney has not conceded. A winner won't be declared until state election officials certify the final results.

Brindisi is a 39-year-old lawyer and state assemblyman who campaigned on calls for civility.

The district in central New York supported President Donald Trump in 2016.

___

6:10 p.m.

Indicted Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Collins has declared victory, saying a count of absentee ballots preserved his lead over Democratic challenger Nate McMurray.

A Collins spokeswoman said in a statement Tuesday that Collins maintained his election night win through the canvass of outstanding ballots. Collins led by 3,000 votes Nov. 6, but the race was considered too close to call.

After the last of the absentee ballots were tallied Tuesday, Erie County elections officials said it was "mathematically improbable" for McMurray to win, despite outstanding affidavit ballots.

McMurray's campaign didn't immediately comment. The Associated Press has not called the race.

Collins pleaded not guilty in August to leaking information about a biopharmaceutical company that allowed his son and others to avoid huge stock losses. His trial is scheduled for February 2020.