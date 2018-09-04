The Latest: Begich stays in race amid pressure to quit

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on the race for governor in Alaska (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich is refusing to bow to calls from some fellow Democrats that he end his run for governor.

He announced Tuesday that he's in the race to win.

Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to have their names removed from the general election ballot.

Some Democrats and independents have worried that Begich and independent Gov. Bill Walker could split the vote, giving the race to Republicans. Former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy is the Republican nominee.

A former Democratic party chairman, Don Gray, had circulated a petition, urging Begich to withdraw. Jay Parmley, executive director of the state Democratic party, has called the petition a stunt.

___

10 a.m.

Democratic former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich plans a news conference to discuss the future of his run for Alaska governor.

Tuesday is the deadline for party nominees to withdraw ahead of November's general election. Begich was unopposed in winning the Democratic nod for governor last month.

But he has faced pressure, including from his own party, to quit the race. Some Democrats and independents have worried that Begich and Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, could split the vote and hand the race to Republicans.

Former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy is the GOP nominee.

Begich has said he would not have run if he didn't think he could win.

A Begich campaign spokeswoman did not immediately return a message.

Walker won with Democratic support in 2014.