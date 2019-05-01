The Latest: Mueller said Barr's summary caused 'confusion'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Attorney General William Barr's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

Special counsel Robert Mueller (MUHL'-ur) told Attorney General William Barr that Barr's summary of the Russia probe's findings caused "public confusion about critical aspects" of the investigation.

A copy of Mueller's letter to Barr was released Wednesday. In his letter, Mueller raised concerns about a letter that Barr sent to Congress detailing what he said were Mueller's principal conclusions.

Mueller said Barr's letter "did not fully capture the context, nature and substance" of the special counsel's work and conclusions.

Barr's letter was released just two days after the Justice Department received the special counsel's report. It said Mueller hadn't reached a conclusion on whether the president had obstructed justice despite presenting evidence on both sides of the question.

Mueller's letter is likely to be a central focus at Wednesday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Barr.

Barr's prepared testimony shows he plans to defend his handling of Mueller's report.

9:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is claiming "NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION" as Attorney General William Barr prepares to appear before Congress for the first time since releasing special counsel Robert Mueller's (MUHL'-urz) Russia report.

Barr's testimony Wednesday to the Senate Judiciary Committee comes amid new revelations that Mueller expressed frustration to Barr about how the report's finding were being portrayed.

Trump tweeted: "NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION. Besides, how can you have Obstruction when not only was there No Collusion (by Trump), but the bad actions were done by the 'other' side? The greatest con-job in the history of American Politics!"

Mueller found no evidence of a conspiracy between Trump's campaign and Russia in the 2016 election. Barr says he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (ROH'-zen-styn) cleared Trump of obstruction of justice after investigators reached no conclusion on that question.

9:25 a.m.

Attorney General William Barr is defending his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation report.

Barr is to testify Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. His appearance comes hours after it was revealed that Mueller had sent the Justice Department a letter objecting to the way his findings were portrayed.

In prepared testimony released by the Justice Department, Barr says that Mueller finished his investigation without interference and that neither he nor any other Justice Department official overruled any proposed action.

Barr also will defend his decision to release the bottom-line conclusions of Mueller's report. Barr will say he "did not believe that it was in the public interest to release additional portions of the report in piecemeal fashion."

Barr initially issued a four-page statement that summarized what he said were the main conclusions of the Mueller report. He later released a redacted version of the report.

1:15 a.m.

Lawmakers have a new line of inquiry to pursue when Attorney General William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Barr has been expected in Wednesday's hearing to defend his actions surrounding the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report.

But it emerged Tuesday night that Mueller has expressed frustration to Barr in a letter with how the conclusions of his investigation have been being portrayed.

The letter lays bare a simmering rift between the Justice Department and the special counsel about whether Barr's summary of the report adequately conveyed the gravity of Mueller's findings, particularly on the key question of obstruction.

The revelation is likely to sharpen attacks by Democrats who accuse Barr of unduly protecting the president and of spinning Mueller's conclusions in Trump's favor.