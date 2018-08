Photo: Michael Dinneen, AP Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close

Image 1 of 11 Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Dunleavy is interviewed Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Dunleavy held an early primary lead over fellow Republican Mead Treadwell. Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Dunleavy is interviewed Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Dunleavy held an early primary lead over fellow Republican Mead Treadwell. Photo: Michael Dinneen, AP

Image 2 of 11 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mark Begich is interviewed following his primary victory Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Begich, a former U.S. Senator, advances to the general election and is expected to face incumbent Gov. Bill Walker and former state senator Mike Dunleavy. less Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mark Begich is interviewed following his primary victory Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Begich, a former U.S. Senator, advances to the general election and is ... more Photo: Michael Dinneen, AP

Image 3 of 11 Republican gubernatorial candidate Mead Treadwell watches disappointing early returns with his wife Virginia McClure at a restaurant , in Anchorage, Alaska Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. The results showed him trailing fellow Republican Mike Dunleavy. less Republican gubernatorial candidate Mead Treadwell watches disappointing early returns with his wife Virginia McClure at a restaurant , in Anchorage, Alaska Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. The results showed him trailing ... more Photo: Michael Dinneen, AP

Image 4 of 11 Independent candidate for U.S. Congress Alyse Galvin speaks with a supporter Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Galivn hopes to face long-time congressman Don Young in the general election. Independent candidate for U.S. Congress Alyse Galvin speaks with a supporter Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Galivn hopes to face long-time congressman Don Young in the general election. Photo: Michael Dinneen, AP

Image 5 of 11 Independent candidate for U.S. Congress Alyse Galvin speaks to a supporter shortly after the polls closed, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska, Independent candidate for U.S. Congress Alyse Galvin speaks to a supporter shortly after the polls closed, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska, Photo: Michael Dinneen, AP

Image 6 of 11 Former U.S. Sen. and gubernatorial candidate Mark Begich greets supporters at the Alaska Democratic Party coordinated campaign office Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. (Loren Holmes /Anchorage Daily News via AP) less Former U.S. Sen. and gubernatorial candidate Mark Begich greets supporters at the Alaska Democratic Party coordinated campaign office Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. (Loren Holmes /Anchorage Daily ... more Photo: Loren Holmes, AP

Image 7 of 11 Election worker Terrie Pisa helps Walt Garrod vote in Alaska's primary election at Finlandia Hall Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. (Loren Holmes /Anchorage Daily News via AP) Election worker Terrie Pisa helps Walt Garrod vote in Alaska's primary election at Finlandia Hall Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. (Loren Holmes /Anchorage Daily News via AP) Photo: Loren Holmes, AP

Image 8 of 11 Voters cast their ballots in Alaska's primary election at the Independent Baptist Church of Anchorage Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. (Loren Holmes /Anchorage Daily News via AP) Voters cast their ballots in Alaska's primary election at the Independent Baptist Church of Anchorage Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. (Loren Holmes /Anchorage Daily News via AP) Photo: Loren Holmes, AP

Image 9 of 11 Former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy, a candidate for Alaska's governor, talks with a reporter at a Republican party held at the Aviator Hotel on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. (Marc Lester /Anchorage Daily News via AP) less Former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy, a candidate for Alaska's governor, talks with a reporter at a Republican party held at the Aviator Hotel on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. (Marc Lester /Anchorage ... more Photo: Marc Lester, AP

Image 10 of 11 Dan Saddler waves to cars alongside Eagle River Loop Road on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Eagle River, Alaska. Saddler is running in the Republican primary for State Senate District G. (Matt Tunseth /Chugiak-Eagle River Star via AP) less Dan Saddler waves to cars alongside Eagle River Loop Road on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Eagle River, Alaska. Saddler is running in the Republican primary for State Senate District G. (Matt Tunseth ... more Photo: Matt Tunseth, AP