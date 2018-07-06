The Latest: 50 people cited for illegal fireworks in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on a crackdown on illegal fireworks in Las Vegas (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Las Vegas police say they issued 50 citations and arrested one person for using illegal fireworks on July Fourth.

Metro Police Capt. Todd Raybuck said at a press conference Thursday afternoon that the department was only able to issue citations on a fraction of the 25,000 reports officials received of illegal fireworks.

Raybuck says each call takes "a tremendous amount of time" to investigate and police have to be dispatched because it can be difficult to distinguish the sound of fireworks from gunfire.

Police had urged residents to make reports through a website ISpyFireworks.com instead of calling 911.

But Raybuck says more fireworks calls came in to 911 this year than last year.

He says more work has to be done to get the community to stop tolerating illegal fireworks.

___

11:05 a.m.

Officials in the Las Vegas area say they received almost 25,000 citizen reports as part of a campaign to crack down on illegal fireworks.

Clark County officials on Thursday said the reports came through ISpyFireworks.com. They had urged residents to use the website to report illegal fireworks instead of calling 911.

The complaints led to at least 10 busts, but total figures were not immediately available.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa says this was "the most extensive enforcement effort against illegal fireworks in more than two decades" in the area.

Police and fire inspectors teamed up to confiscate illegal fireworks in the area ahead and during Independence Day festivities.

Offenders face fines of up to $1,000 and fees.