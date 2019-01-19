The Latest: US, North Korea plan 2nd round of talks

From left, Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, arrive to pose for photographs at the The Dupont Circle Hotel in Washington, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on U.S.-North Korea talks (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

South Korea says it expects the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to be "a turning point in firmly establishing a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula."

Yonhap News Agency quoted a spokesman for the South Korean president, Kim Eui-kyeom, as saying his government will spare no effort for a successful outcome of the summit by closely cooperating with the U.S. and holding more talks with North Korea.

The White House announced that Trump and Kim will meet at the end of February to try to broker a deal to coax the North to give up its nuclear weapons. News of a second summit came after Trump's 90-minute meeting with North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol at the Oval Office.

2:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is to hold a second summit with the leader of North Korea near the end of February to try to coax the North to give up its nuclear program.

The announcement came at the White House Friday after Trump met with a North Korean envoy.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump met for 90 minutes with Kim Yong Chol to discuss denuclearization and a second summit. She said the president looks forward to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a place to be announced at a later date.

Trump had his first, historic meeting with Kim Jong Un last June in Singapore and reached a vague denuclearization agreement, but little tangible progress has been made since. So far, no details have been publicly released about how denuclearization could occur.

1:40 p.m.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says "it's high time" for serious negotiations between the United States and North Korea to outline a roadmap for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

The U.N. chief told a press conference at U.N. headquarters in New York on Friday that a roadmap would allow both sides "to know exactly what the next steps will be, and to have predictability in the way negotiations take place."

Guterres spoke as North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol met in Washington with President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss a second summit between the U.S. leader and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un which is expected to focus on ending the North's nuclear weapons program.

Guterres said it's "important for the two parties to come together in an effective way."

12:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump is meeting shortly with a North Korean envoy in the Oval Office to discuss efforts to get North Korea to give up its nuclear program.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump will meet with Kim Yong Chol to discuss relations between the two countries and continued progress on "North Korea's final, fully verified denuclearization."

The former North Korea former spy chief met earlier with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) at a Washington hotel.

Trump has spoken several times of prospects for a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) early this year. He's also exchanged several letters with Kim despite little tangible progress on a vague denuclearization agreement reached at their historic first meeting last June in Singapore.

11:15 a.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) and North Korea's former spy chief have begun their highly anticipated meeting aimed at resuming efforts to end the North's nuclear weapons program.

They hope to make progress in trying to arrange a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon).

Pompeo and Kim Yong Chol are meeting at a Washington hotel but they're not responding to reporters' questions heading into the talks.

There are tentative plans after the talks to head the White House for a possible meeting with Trump.

Trump has spoken several times of having a second summit early this year, And he's exchanged multiple letters with Kim despite little tangible progress on a vague denuclearization agreement reached at their historic first meeting last June in Singapore.

12:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump has spoken several times of having a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un early this year. And Trump has exchanged multiple letters with Kim despite little tangible progress on a vague denuclearization agreement reached at their first meeting — last June in Singapore.

Since then, several private analysts have published reports detailing continuing North Korean development of nuclear and missile technology.

Talks in Washington between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are former North Korean spy chief Kim Yong Chol are aimed at finalizing a second summit.

Administration officials say the North Korean envoy may visit the White House after the meeting and could meet with Trump.