The Latest: $2M damage-award cap becomes law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on the Illinois General Assembly's fall session (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

People who are harmed or injured because of state government actions are now eligible for damage awards of as much as $2 million.

The House voted 71-36 Tuesday to override a veto on legislation raising the damage cap in the Illinois Court of Claims from $100,000. It becomes law.

Democratic Rep. Al Riley of Olympia Fields says the measure was inspired by the deadly outbreak of Legionnaire's disease at the Quincy veterans' home. It has led to the deaths of 14 people since 2015 and families of several victims filed lawsuits.

Riley says the $100,000 cap was set more than 45 years ago.

Republicans argued that it could harm businesses in the state because they'll have to show they have insurance to cover such large awards.

Republican Rauner used an amendatory veto to limit the cap to $300,000.

___

The bill is SB2841 .

___

4:35 a.m.

The Illinois General Assembly convenes Tuesday for the final three days of its fall legislative session.

The focus this week is on the House. It is poised to take override action on vetoed legislation which the Senate voted to reverse two weeks ago.

The list includes a measure vetoed by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner to set a deadline for local police to sign paperwork to help immigrant victims of crime . Victims of certain violent crimes who cooperate with police qualify for visas to let them stay in the country. The legislation requires police to act within 90 days to sign necessary paperwork.

Other vetoes awaiting House action are on legislation prohibiting tobacco sales to those under 21 and requiring online vehicle-sharing services to meet rental-car company safety standards.