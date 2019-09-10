The Goddard School opens in Westport

WESTPORT — The Goddard School®, a early childhood education franchise, celebrated opening its newest location this past weekend with a grand opening celebration.

The Goddard School located at 20 Saugatuck Avenue in Westport hosted a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting on Saturday, Sept. 7, for local families as a meet-and-greet with faculty and an opportunity for them to see first-hand how children benefit from a play-based learning experience.

The event was held during the 8th annual Slice of Saugatuck, a yearly family event that connects area businesses with local families. Children experienced some of the STEAM activities the Goddard School offers as a part of its curriculum and created their own art masterpieces.

Since the Goddard School is one of the newest businesses in the “Slice of Saugatuck,” onsite owner Kristen Bodenstein hosted the grand opening celebration as a part of the yearly event to showcase what The Goddard School is all about.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Westport community and provide a high-quality, play-based early childhood education program that’s been trusted among families nationwide for more than 30 years,” Bodenstein said.

Since 1988, The Goddard School has used the most current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children from six weeks to six years old have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and in life. Talented teachers collaborate with parents to nurture children into respectful, confident and joyful learners.

The Goddard School’s AdvancED- and Middle States-accredited F.L.EX.® Learning Program reaches more than 65,000 students in more than 500 Goddard Schools in 37 states. Its comprehensive play-based curriculum, developed with early childhood education experts, provides the best childhood preparation for social and academic success.

The newest Goddard School located in Westport is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about The Goddard School located in Westport, CT, call (203) 557-6400 or visit www.GoddardSchool.com/WestportCT.