Thanksgiving feast a community effort

1957 Staples High School graduate John Schwartz of Westport looks for a seat at the annual Thanksgiving feast at Saugatuck Congregational Church on Nov. 28, 2019, in Westport.

WESTPORT — Thanks to several volunteer organizers, the traditional Thanksgiving Day feast continued Thursday afternoon at Saugatuck Congregational Church.

Hundreds of people enjoyed catered meals in Hoskins Hall, including turkey and a melange of hearty trimmings, catered by the Inn at Longshore’s “On the Marc” team.

“We’re doing our part to give back to the community,” said executive chef Anthony Miami, with food for 300 served by a team of volunteers that included several town officials and residents of all ages.

“It’s just a great feel-good kind of thing,” said Dan Levinson, principal of Main Street Resources, which stepped in last year to keep the decades-old tradition going.

“This thing is a tradition and they were going to stop it,” he said.

“It was really too much work for one organization to handle,” said Monique Bosch, Levinson’s nonprofit partner, who helps oversee the production.

“I love the fact that there’s a place for people to come,” said longtime volunteer Bob Mitchell, of Westport. “There are a lot of people — not just homeless people — who don’t have a place to come and it’s great that we can offer them that.”

“It’s always exciting to watch this event come together,” said Craig Patton, volunteer coordinator for more than 100 dedicated helpers, who not only serve the food at Saugatuck, but this year are doing many home deliveries to people as well.

“It’s a nice atmosphere,” said Robyn Abrams, of Newtown, who has volunteered at the event for 14 years. “It reminds you of what Thanksgiving should be about.”